Quiz competitions are always hugely popular - from village and charity events to big-money TV shows.

Pupils of Hardwick Middle School in Bury St Edmunds in a regional fire quiz in July 1996 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at some of the quiz teams who have tested their knowledge around Suffolk and north Essex from the 1960s through to the 1990s.

The Falcon quiz team in Bury St Edmunds in February 1988 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery includes children's quizzes and events where contestants could show off their knowledge of road safety and fire safety.

Manningtree Fire Service quiz team in February 1981 - Credit: Archant

And of course there are also pub teams. Quizzes have proved to be one of the most popular events at many locals over the years, alongside darts and other pub sports.

Saxmundham Middle School pupils on a BBC quiz programme in January 1990 - Credit: Archant

Can you spot yourself or any of your friends and family in these photos? And do you remember being on the winning team in any quiz events around the area?

An Ipswich Young Conservatives quiz presentation in January 1968 - Credit: Archant

Marion Warby (second from right) performing one of her mayoral duties in 1974 - presenting the road safety quiz trophy to the winning team at Felixstowe Library. - Credit: Archant



