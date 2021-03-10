Answers please! Are you in our quiz team photos from 1960s-90s?
Quiz competitions are always hugely popular - from village and charity events to big-money TV shows.
Today we are looking back at some of the quiz teams who have tested their knowledge around Suffolk and north Essex from the 1960s through to the 1990s.
Our gallery includes children's quizzes and events where contestants could show off their knowledge of road safety and fire safety.
And of course there are also pub teams. Quizzes have proved to be one of the most popular events at many locals over the years, alongside darts and other pub sports.
Can you spot yourself or any of your friends and family in these photos? And do you remember being on the winning team in any quiz events around the area?
