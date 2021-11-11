Six Suffolk war memorials added to listed buildings register

War memorials in Woodbridge, Wortham and Worlington are among the six in Suffolk which have just been made Grade II listed - Credit: DOUG IRELAND/ADRIAN S PYE/JENNIE BUTLER

Six Suffolk war memorials have been added to the listed buildings register to commemorate Remembrance today.

Memorials in Barnham, Woodbridge, Worlington, Wortham, Kedington and Sudbury have all been granted Grade II listed status by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, on the advice of Historic England.

The memorials all commemorate the sacrifice of those killed during the First World War, while some of them have had plaques added in memory of those who fell in later wars.

Tony Calladine, regional director for Historic England in the East of England, said: “War memorials are an important part of our local heritage and our community history.

"As we come together this Remembrance week to remember those who gave their lives, listing these war memorials is an important reminder of local people who fought for the freedom we all enjoy today."

Barnham War Memorial, near Thetford

Barnham War Memorial, Thetford - Credit: Nick_205

Barnham War Memorial was created in 1919 as a permanent testament to the sacrifice made by 19 men of the parish who lost their lives in the First World War.

The memorial, made by stonemason R H Hall, was unveiled on August 28, 1919. The ceremony was attended by Mrs Fitzhugh, wife of the Rector of Barnham, who dedicated the memorial.

Following the Second World War a further plaque was added to commemorate the three men from the parish who died during that conflict.

Woodbridge War Memorial

Woodbridge War Memorial - Credit: Jennie Butler

Woodbridge War Memorial is located in the Memorial Garden on Market Hill in Woodbridge.

Built by Mr A C Stephenson, it takes the form of a limestone Latin cross on a polished black granite octagonal column, resting on a plinth with a three-stepped base.

The memorial in Woodbridge was unveiled in November 1920 by the Right Honourable the Earl of Stradbroke and is dedicated to the 8 local men who lost their lives in the First World War. More names were added after the Second World War.

Wortham War Memorial

The war memorial at Wortham, a Latin cross on a stepped base, is situated in the grounds of St Mary’s Church.

It was built by J Cooley and Son and was unveiled on July 24 1921 by Brigadier-General Lord Playfair CVO and dedicated by Rev J F E Fanning.

It commemorates 35 local men who lost their lives in the First World War. The names of three parishioners who lost their lives during the Second World War were subsequently added.

Kedington War Memorial at the churchyard of St Peter and St Paul

Kedington War Memorial - Credit: Adrian S Pye

Kedington War Memorial was the work of mason Edward Coote Green. Green’s 18-year-old son William Frank was killed in action in France in 1918 and is memorialised on another of his father’s memorials at Haverhill, which is also listed at Grade II.

Dedicated to 18 local men who lost their lives in the First World War, the war memorial at Kedington consists of an octagonal shaft, pedestal and base, with relief-carved roses on the arms of the cross.

Kedington War Memorial was unveiled on Sunday, March 20 1921, by Brigadier-General J A Coxhead CB and dedicated by Reverend Canon G Perry.

It stands in a prominent position in the churchyard, to the south of the Grade I listed Church of St Peter and St Paul. The names of four local men who lose their lives in the Second World War were later added to the memorial.

Stoke-by-Clare War Memorial, Sudbury

Stoke-by-Clare War Memorial - Credit: Adrian S Pye

Stoke-by-Clare War Memorial is located in the garden of the former village primary school. It commemorates the 107 local men who served in the First World War. Of those who served, 27 are known to have lost their lives in service, while 80 served and returned.

The memorial was dedicated by the Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich and unveiled by Field Marshal Sir William R Robertson on January 23 1921.

One of the most important British Officers of the Great War, he was the only soldier to rise from private to Field Marshal and Chief of the Imperial General Staff – the head of the British Army.

Following the Second World War the names of three local men who fell in that conflict were added to the memorial.

Worlington War Memorial

Worlington War Memorial - Credit: Adrian S Pye

Worlington War Memorial was erected by H G Neville and Sons and was unveiled on Thursday, March 4 1920, by Major-General the Honourable J E Lindley.

The white marble memorial features an obelisk with a three-tiered pedestal on a concrete plinth. The memorial is engraved with the names of twelve men from the village who lost their lives during the First World War together with 33 men who served in that conflict.

The names of the two parishioners who lost their lives during the Second World War were subsequently added to the memorial.