Sutton Hoo tower scoops prestigious national architecture award

The viewing tower at Sutton Hoo has been named as one of 29 winners of the 2022 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) National Awards.

The historic site has been recognised for the new tower created by Nissen Richards Studio which gives visitors a unique view of the burial mounds.

From the viewing tower the position of the Anglo Saxon burial ship can easily be seen on the ground. - Credit: Paul Geater

This means it was one of only two regional Buildings of the Year that also went on to receive a National Award.

In May, the viewing tower at Sutton Hoo was named among the 17 best-designed buildings in East Anglia.

As you ascend the tower, the views open up and connect you to the landscape below - Credit: National Trust / Phil Morley

The four Suffolk county buildings named in the regional awards were Aldeburgh House, Stone Cottage in Hinton and the New Wolsey Theatre Participation Building and Theatre Square in Ipswich.

This is the shortest RIBA National Awards list in recent years with just 29 projects across the UK.

Having been presented since 1966, the awards recognise the UK's best buildings and provide an insight into the latest design and economic trends.