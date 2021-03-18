News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
So much talent! Did you take part in these contests from 1980s to 2000s?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM March 18, 2021   
A talent show at Kingsfleet Primary School in Felixstowe in 2005

A talent show at Kingsfleet Primary School in Felixstowe in 2005 - Credit: Phil Morley/Archant

Have you ever taken the stage at a talent show in Suffolk?

Talent contest entrants in Leiston in August 1980

Talent contest entrants in Leiston in August 1980 - Credit: Archant

Long before the current crop of TV shows like The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent, many budding stars were busy taking part in homegrown contests.

Battle of the Bands, Halloween style, at Bacton Middle School in 2008

Battle of the Bands, Halloween style, at Bacton Middle School in 2008 - Credit: Alex Fairfull/Archant

Schools have often staged their own talent shows, while other events have been held in village halls, clubs and other venues.

Pupils taking part in a talent show at Castle Hill School, Ipswich, in November 1988

Pupils taking part in a talent show at Castle Hill School, Ipswich, in November 1988 - Credit: Archant

Our latest Days Gone By gallery features some of these events from the 1980s right through to the 2000s.

Battle of the Bands, Halloween style, at Bacton Middle Schoo in 2008

Battle of the Bands, Halloween style, at Bacton Middle Schoo in 2008 - Credit: Alex Fairfull/Archant

They include a Battle of the Bands at Bacton Middle School and a talent show at Kingsfleet Primary School in Felixstowe.

A Battle of the Bands, Halloween style, at Bacton Middle School in 2008

A Battle of the Bands, Halloween style, at Bacton Middle School in 2008 - Credit: Alex Fairfull/Archant

Are you or a friend or family member among the young musicians, singers, comedians and dancers in these photos?

A talent show at Copleston High School, Ipswich, in April 1989

A talent show at Copleston High School, Ipswich, in April 1989 - Credit: Archant

If you have memories of talent contests, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on  01603 772449. 

These Woodbridge brothers won a talent competition in November 1987

These Woodbridge brothers won a talent competition in November 1987 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Starlite Club's talent contest in July 1968

Ipswich Starlite Club's talent contest in July 1968 - Credit: Archant


