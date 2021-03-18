So much talent! Did you take part in these contests from 1980s to 2000s?
- Credit: Phil Morley/Archant
Have you ever taken the stage at a talent show in Suffolk?
Long before the current crop of TV shows like The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent, many budding stars were busy taking part in homegrown contests.
Schools have often staged their own talent shows, while other events have been held in village halls, clubs and other venues.
Our latest Days Gone By gallery features some of these events from the 1980s right through to the 2000s.
They include a Battle of the Bands at Bacton Middle School and a talent show at Kingsfleet Primary School in Felixstowe.
Are you or a friend or family member among the young musicians, singers, comedians and dancers in these photos?
If you have memories of talent contests, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
