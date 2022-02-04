Talk will focus on Heritage Action Zones

A special lunchtime talk providing details about High Street Heritage Action Zones will be taking place later this month.

The online event will provide information about what a High Street Heritage Action Zone is and how it is revitalising London Road in Lowestoft.

Speakers will be discussing what listing buildings are and what they mean for historic high streets.

During the talk, participants will recognise lots of examples of listed buildings, scheduled monuments and registered parks and gardens in and around London Road and Lowestoft.

Other discussions will focus on how attendees can research their town, and how they can 'Enrich the List' by adding their research, photographs and memories to list entries.

The event is hosted by Historic England in partnership with East Suffolk Council and will be taking place on Monday 21 February between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

To take part, register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/listing-in-london-road-lowestoft-high-street-haz-lunch-learn-tickets-242682970297