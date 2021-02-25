Do you remember ten-pin bowling at the Ambassador Lanes, in Ipswich?
- Credit: Dave Kindred
Ipswich's Ambassador ten-pin bowling centre is still remembered with fondness by many who used to work and bowl there.
Opened in 1961, the Ambassador Lanes was the first ten pin bowling centre to open in the town.
It was built on the site of a roller-skating rink in London Road. After the lanes were closed it became a DIY store in the early 1970s.
For many people the Ambassador wasn't just a place to bowl, but a place for some fantastic social nights out.
Indeed many Americans from the nearby bases used to thoroughly enjoy their nights at the Ambassador.
What do you remember of the Ambassador?
For more Suffolk sporting memories, like this, why not join the Suffolk Sporting Memories Facebook page and get posting.....
https://www.facebook.com/groups/833442687503155
