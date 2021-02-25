News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Do you remember ten-pin bowling at the Ambassador Lanes, in Ipswich?

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 10:14 AM February 25, 2021   
The Ambassador Lanes was the first ten pin bowling centre to open in Ipswich in 1961. It was built on the site of a roller-skating rink in London Road. After the lanes were closed it became a DIY store. A Halfords store at the Suffolk Retail Park now stands close to the site. This picture is from August 1968. - Credit: Dave Kindred

Ipswich's Ambassador ten-pin bowling centre is still remembered with fondness by many who used to work and bowl there.

Opened in 1961, the Ambassador Lanes was the first ten pin bowling centre to open in the town.

Paul Hyder recalls that the Ambassador ten pin bowing alley replaced the skating rink in London Road

The Ambassador Lanes, Ipswich. This picture was taken August 1964. Did you bowl on this site? - Credit: Ian McGrath/Archant

It was built on the site of a roller-skating rink in London Road. After the lanes were closed it became a DIY store in the early 1970s.

FROM THE ARCHIVES NOSTALGIATen Pin Bowling lesseons for school children in IpswichFeb 1966

Ten Pin Bowling lessons for school children in Ipswich, February 1966. - Credit: Archant

For many people the Ambassador wasn't just a place to bowl, but a place for some fantastic social nights out.

Indeed many Americans from the nearby bases used to thoroughly enjoy their nights at the Ambassador.

What do you remember of the Ambassador?

For more Suffolk sporting memories, like this, why not join the Suffolk Sporting Memories Facebook page and get posting.....

https://www.facebook.com/groups/833442687503155

FOR FLASHBACK SEPT 13 10 Did you take part in a ten pin bowling tournament at the Ambassador Lane

Did you take part in a ten pin bowling tournament at the Ambassador Lanes, London Road, Ipswich in October 1968? - Credit: Archant


