Fab Four signatures up for auction in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 PM July 11, 2022
An autograph book featuring the signatures of all four Beatles members will be going for auction in Stowmarket

An autograph book featuring the signatures of all four Beatles members will be going for auction in Stowmarket

A little piece of history is set to go under the hammer this week in Suffolk, with an estimated value of at least £1,000.

Bishop & Miller Auctioneers in Stowmarket, will be auctioning off an autograph book, containing all the signatures of legendary band The Beatles.

The book, which has the signatures of Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr, has an estimated value of between £1,000 and £1,500.

The signature book containing autographs from all four members of the Beatles

The signature book containing autographs from all four members of the Beatles

The Beatles pictures in July 1965 - left to right: Paul, John, Ringo and George

The Beatles pictures in July 1965 - left to right: Paul, John, Ringo and George

'The Fab Four' was one of the biggest bands in the world in the 60s, and remain to be ever popular today, with Paul McCartney performing Beatles hits at this year's Glastonbury Festival to thousands of people.

The autographs going for auction were collected by the vendor, a Beatles fan, back in the 1960s, when they performed at The Finsbury Park Astoria, now the Rainbow Theatre.

The vendor looked for the autographs over lockdown after mentioning that she had them to the auctioneers at a valuation day.

This lot will be going to auction on July 14 at 1pm, with those interested able to view the book every day before the auction date.

The Beatles. Picture: PA

The Beatles

Also at the auction will be signatures from members of Rock and Roll band The Rolling Stones, including Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Brian Jones and Charlie Watts, that was also got in the 60s in Preston.

This has an estimated value of between £400 and £600, and will also go to auction on July 14.

The signatures of members of The Rolling Stones

The signatures of members of The Rolling Stones

The signatures of members of The Rolling Stones

The signatures of members of The Rolling Stones - Credit: Bishop & Miller Auctioneers

Oliver Miller, managing director at the auctioneers said: "It is very exciting to be able to showcase and auction some really iconic autographs from the music industry, I mean who hasn't heard of The Beatles?

"We have seen some great autographs come through our music auctions and we also recently auctioned a Jimi Hendrix autograph, that sold for an impressive £6,100.

"To have the autographs of two more iconic and very successful bands for over the past 50 years in our music and music memorabilia auction this week is very exciting."

