The Queen and Suffolk: How Her Majesty started the royal walkabout

Terry Hunt

Published: 6:00 PM September 16, 2022
The Queen on a visit to Kennett

The Queen on a visit to Kennett - Credit: David Kindred

Walkabouts are now a familiar and much-loved part of Royal visits, but they are actually a relatively recent phenomenon.

In fact, the late Queen Elizabeth has been credited with inventing the Royal walkabout - just one of the ways in which she modernised the monarchy during her 70-year reign.

It was during the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1970 that the walkabout came into being.

Her Majesty decided to greet the crowds on foot, rather than driving to her next destination. It meant that she was able to meet many more people, rather than only the scheduled dignitaries.

The walkabout was instantly popular, and was adopted by other members of the Royal Family, to become a highlight of many visits.

Here in Suffolk, members of the public have had many opportunities to meet the Queen during walkabouts in recent decades.

In August 1985, the Queen and Duke toured Lowestoft town centre which was packed with people. During that visit, the Queen officially opened Queen Elizabeth II Place, with the unveiling of a plaque. - Credit: David Kindred

In August 1985, the Queen and Duke toured Lowestoft town centre which was packed with people. During that visit, the Queen officially opened Queen Elizabeth II Place, with the unveiling of a plaque. - Credit: David Kindred

In August 1985, the Queen and Duke toured Lowestoft town centre which was packed with people. During that visit, the Queen officially opened Queen Elizabeth II Place, with the unveiling of a plaque.

In August 1985, the Queen and Duke toured Lowestoft town centre which was packed with people. During that visit, the Queen officially opened Queen Elizabeth II Place, with the unveiling of a plaque. - Credit: David Kindred

In August 1985, the Queen and Duke toured Lowestoft town centre which was packed with people. During that visit, the Queen officially opened Queen Elizabeth II Place, with the unveiling of a plaque. - Credit: David Kindred

One of the most memorable visits came in July 2002 when, as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations, the Queen and Duke spent a full day in Suffolk, going to Ipswich, Stowmarket and Bury St. Edmunds.

Thousands lined the Waterfront in Ipswich on a sunny day as the Royal visitors made their way on foot. Later, in Bury, it was estimated that more than 10,000 gathered on the Angel Hill.

Her Majesty The Queen and the HRH Duke of Edinburgh in Bury St Edmunds

Her Majesty The Queen and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh in Bury St Edmunds for the historic Maundy Thursday distribution of alms in the St Edmundsbury Cathedral in 2009 - Credit: ANDY ABBOTT

The Queen at Ipswich Waterfront

The Queen visited Ipswich Waterfront during her 2002 Golden Jubilee tour - I remember seeing her and Prince Philip as they opened the Felaw Maltings building. - Credit: Archant

Seven years later, in 2009, the Queen and Duke returned to Bury for the Royal Maundy Service at St. Edmundsbury Cathedral, with the Monarch handing specially-minted coins to 160 recipients.

The Queen visiting Bury St Edmunds in 1961. 

The Queen visiting Bury St Edmunds in 1961. - Credit: David Kindred

The Queen in Honnington 

The Queen in Honnington - Credit: David Kindred

After the service, the Queen and Duke went on a walkabout and chatted to many local people - all of whom have treasured memories of the day they met the Queen.

