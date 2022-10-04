7 things people would miss most about Suffolk if they left

Hazel Parker, Serena Plenderleith with Griselda, and Anneli Whyte with Myla and Gretel on the Suffolk coast - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There's no doubt about it, Suffolk is a beautiful county which touches the heart of all who live here.

In order to recognise all things great about the county, we asked our readers what they would miss most if they left Suffolk.

Here are just some of the most popular answers from the hundreds of responses we received...

The coastline scenery

Sunrise at Felixstowe - Credit: Tom Swindles

In Suffolk, we are blessed with some of the most stunning beaches the UK has to offer.

From Covehithe to Southwold, Shingle Street to Aldeburgh, each area of the coastline has its own unique charm and identity that keeps us coming back time and time again.

Tracy Excell on Facebook said she would miss "the coastline and those Suffolk skies over such beautiful countryside" in response to our post.

Ipswich Town Football Club

Ipswich Town fans in the stands during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022. - Credit: PA

Unsurprisingly, Ipswich Town Football Club was another popular answer.

The Tractor Boys have gotten off to a strong start this season and the atmosphere amongst fans has never been better.

The Ipswich faithful will be hoping to return to former glories in the coming years.

Friends and Family

Many people said they would miss their friends and family - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Perhaps the most popular answer we received, especially among those who had already departed Suffolk, was friends and family.

Mary Robinson commented: "I did move away and I miss my family. The closeness of the people in the villages. The beauty of it all".

The food

Fish and chips by the coast is a favourite in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is a great place for foodies to live and there's always one more great place to eat waiting to be discovered.

Fish and chips by the coast is always a great option and is a staple of the county's tradition, but there's countless other great ways to satisfy your taste buds.

Towns like Bury St Edmunds and Woodbridge are renowned for their food scene and that's not to mention the fantastic village gastropubs that are dotted throughout the countryside.

Suffolk's unique lifestyle

Rendlesham Forest near Woodbridge - Credit: Archant

Often referred to as "sleepy Suffolk", the county has a reputation for a slow and calm way of life, particularly in the more rural areas.

Those who live in the county are never short of places to explore and new hidden treasures to uncover, with countless walking trails, beauty spots and landmarks in every town or village you encounter.

On our Facebook post, Norman Rose commented: "I miss the forest walks that go on for miles".

Fishing

Fishing is a popular pastime in the county - Credit: Archant

Fishing is a popular pastime for those who want to be amongst nature at Suffolk's ponds, lakes and rivers.

Several commenters remarked they would miss fishing in the county, and it's no surprise as there are lots of great places for anglers to cast their rods.

Locally-produced pints

See you at the bar. . .the Duke of Marlborough, Somersham's community pub. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lastly, there was always going to be a place for Suffolk's alcohol on this list.

It is home to Aspall Cyder, Adnams of Southwold and the Greene King Brewery is nestled in the heart of Bury St Edmunds.

Those are just the big names, but there are plenty of other local breweries and distilleries creating delicious drinks to try and the county has made a real name for itself on the brewing front.