News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run returns for golden celebration

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 3:25 PM April 29, 2022
Ipswich to Felixstowe historic vehicle run enjoying the sunshine on the prom at Felixstowe - the vir

Vintage and veteran vehicles will once again line up on Felixstowe prom after a two-year break due to Covid - Credit: LUCY TAYLOR

One of Suffolk's biggest attractions returns this weekend - to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Up to 600 vehicles are expected to take part in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run and Rally, which is back after two years missing because of the Covid pandemic.

It takes place on Sunday, May 1 and organisers have a full entry of vintage and veteran cars, motorcycles, and commercial and military vehicles.

More than 600 vehicles - cars, buses, military vehicles and motorcycles - take part in the annual Ip

Up to 600 vehicles will gather in Christchurch Park for the run to the seaside - Credit: GREGG BROWN

The 2020 rally was due to have been the event's 50th anniversary run but now Sunday has that honour and huge crowds are expected to enjoy the event.

Drivers and their vehicles will begin gathering in Christchurch Park in Ipswich from around 9.30am where they will be available for people to see, before setting off for Felixstowe at 11am. They will then line up on the prom and Undercliff Road West for the afternoon.

The resort is expecting around 20,000 visitors to enjoy the spectacle and provide an early season boost for seafront traders.

Hundreds of vehicles gathered on Felixstowe Prom for the 47th Ipswich to Felixstowe Vehicle Run on S

Memories will be stirred by the sight of so many cars from yesteryear - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Felixstowe News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Suffolk Live News

Lidl reveals three Suffolk towns where it wants to set up new stores

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Suffolk Live News | Video

Man killed and woman in critical condition after double stabbing

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Concerns have been raised that people are urinating near waste bins and on the sea wall

East Suffolk Council

Reports of public urination as Felixstowe seafront toilets closed

Dominic Bareham

person
Suffolk police dealt with more than 400 calls overnight on New Year's Eve

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Suffolk police officer sacked for stealing dead man's belongings

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon