Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run returns for golden celebration

Vintage and veteran vehicles will once again line up on Felixstowe prom after a two-year break due to Covid - Credit: LUCY TAYLOR

One of Suffolk's biggest attractions returns this weekend - to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Up to 600 vehicles are expected to take part in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run and Rally, which is back after two years missing because of the Covid pandemic.

It takes place on Sunday, May 1 and organisers have a full entry of vintage and veteran cars, motorcycles, and commercial and military vehicles.

Up to 600 vehicles will gather in Christchurch Park for the run to the seaside - Credit: GREGG BROWN

The 2020 rally was due to have been the event's 50th anniversary run but now Sunday has that honour and huge crowds are expected to enjoy the event.

Drivers and their vehicles will begin gathering in Christchurch Park in Ipswich from around 9.30am where they will be available for people to see, before setting off for Felixstowe at 11am. They will then line up on the prom and Undercliff Road West for the afternoon.

The resort is expecting around 20,000 visitors to enjoy the spectacle and provide an early season boost for seafront traders.

Memories will be stirred by the sight of so many cars from yesteryear - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



