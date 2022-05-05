What movies have Hollywood stars filmed at Elveden Hall?

Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise have both shot films at Elveden Hall - Credit: Mike Page/Getty Images/PA

Suffolk is no stranger to the big screen and many movies and TV series have been shot in the county over the years.

In particular, Elveden Hall on the Suffolk border with Norfolk has been a frequently used location for multiple projects.

It has played host to stars like Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and Timothy Dalton.

Most recently, the hall has seen Netflix film crews record 'Heart of Stone', an upcoming spy movie, at the historic site.

With that in mind, here are some of the major projects to be filmed at Elveden Hall...

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Starring Angelina Jolie as the iconic explorer, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider released in 2001 and grossed over $274million worldwide.

Elveden Hall featured as the home of antagonist Manfred Powell, played by Iain Glen, who is eventually killed by Lara Croft as she avenges her father.

The Living Daylights (1987)

One of Timothy Dalton's two James Bond titles, The Living Daylights came out in 1987 after filming at Elveden Hall.

The historic Suffolk landmark serves as the location of Pushkin's assassination during the banquet shooting scene.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Stanley Kubrick's final film Eyes Wide Shut stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman and follows the sexually-charged adventures of Dr Bill Harford, played by Cruise.

The film was mostly shot in the United Kingdom and holds the Guinness World Record for the longest continual film shoot, lasting 400 days.

In the film, Elveden Hall served as the setting for the secret society's gathering which Tom Cruise's character infiltrates.

The Crown (2017)

Netflix's The Crown shot some scenes at Elveden Hall as the site doubled up as locations in Ghana.

The set was used for the shooting of scenes charting the Queen’s visit to Ghana in 1961, deemed controversial at the time because of the authoritarian rule in the country.

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Jupiter Ascending, starring Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis, released in cinemas in 2015 and eagle-eyed viewers from Suffolk might have spotted Elveden Hall during the movie.

Channing Tatum, who plays Caine Wise in the movie, briefly lived near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk toward the end of the 2010s.

Agatha Christie's Poirot: Cat Among the Pigeons (2008)

A favourite amongst day-time TV viewers, Agatha Christie's Poirot came to Suffolk in 2008 for 'Cat Among the Pigeons'.

Starring Sir David Suchet as the titular detective, this production revolves around international espionage, with Hercule Poirot only turning up toward the end.

Stardust (2007)

Released in 2007, Stardust had a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro and Ricky Gervais among many other famous faces.

Take That's 'Rule the World' released alongside the movie and peaked at number two in the UK singles chart.

All the Money in the World (2017)

In All the Money in the World, Elveden Hall was decorated as a Moroccan Palace owned by the wealthy Getty family, who earned their fortunes in oil.

Christopher Plummer, who played oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, was nominated for an academy award for his performance in the film.