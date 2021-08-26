Published: 7:00 PM August 26, 2021

Did you ever see the Rolling Stones on stage? As the music world mourns drummer Charlie Watts, we're looking back at Suffolk gigs by the legendary band.

The lifelong drummer died peacefully in a London hospital surrounded by his family. Many tributes have been paid including by former Stone Bill Wyman, who lives at Gedding Hall, near Bury St Edmunds.

Bill posted on his official website: "Charlie, you were like a brother to me. In the band and in life. Rest in peace. Bill Wyman."

The Rolling Stones played the Ipswich Gaumont (now The Regent) several times during the 1960s, playing two sets on each occasion. In 1963 they were part of a "package tour" headlined by the Everly Brothers, Bo Diddley and Little Richard - the Ipswich date, on November 2, was the last-but-one concert on the tour.

They returned to play on April 5, 1964, on a bill with The Bachelors, and again on October 9. Then they were back again on October 2, 1966, with the Yardbirds and Ike and Tina Turner supporting.

Members of the Ipswich Remembers Facebook group have been reminiscing about the Stones' concerts in town.

Bronwyn Reeves saw the band in 1966. She said: "I went to the first show and afterwards joined a group of girls shouting 'We want the Stones' outside the stage door.

"None of the Stones came out - not surprisingly - but I did get the autograph of Mark Roman, the Radio London DJ who was on the tour and also Paul Samwell Smith. Not sure how I managed that, as it is well known that Paul SS had left the Yardbirds in June 66 to be replaced by Jimmy Page."

And Dinah Thorpe said: "I went to see the Stones in 1966 at the Gaumont. I became hysterical screaming for Mick and was removed by the St John Ambulance.

"They let me back in when I calmed down, but I screamed some more and cried all the way home!"

Another memorable concert in the region was on September 6, 1963, when The Rolling Stones performed at The Grand Hotel ballroom in Lowestoft.

The band had only been together for several months and this concert was the first time they had performed on the east coast. Bill Wyman later said it was the first time they had been mobbed.

The Stones returned two more times to Lowestoft in 1964, and also played Colchester Odeon during the same very busy year.

