News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Parties, pantos, cookery demos and more - Suffolk WI memories

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM May 13, 2021   
Earl Stonham WI lunch at Lavenham Swan in March 1987

Earl Stonham WI lunch at Lavenham Swan in March 1987 - Credit: Archant

What are your memories of the Women's Institute in Suffolk?

Members of West Suffolk WI receiving lessons from the police in June 1966

Members of West Suffolk WI receiving lessons from the police in June 1966. - Credit: Archant

Have you or family members taken part in competitions, cooked up recipes, or even put on a costume to star in a WI production?

Kirton WI Jubilee party in October 1981

Kirton WI Jubilee party in October 1981. Do you recognise anyone? - Credit: Archant

In our latest Days Gone By, we are looking back at the WI over the years, with photos from the 1960s through to the 1990s.

A Milk Marketing Board cookery demonstration for Woodbridge WI in October 1981

A Milk Marketing Board cookery demonstration for Woodbridge WI in October 1981 - Credit: Archant

Can you spot any familiar faces here, among the groups taking part in all kinds of activities? 

Langham WI's panto cast in January 1990

Langham WI's panto cast in January 1990 - Credit: Archant

The Women's Institute was founded in 1915, initially to help rural communities and encourage women to get more involved in producing food during the First World War.

Melton WI Jubilee Dinner at Seckford Hall in December 1975

Melton WI Jubilee Dinner at Seckford Hall in December 1975 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Since then it has grown to become the biggest women's voluntary organisation in the UK.

Bealings WI birthday lunch at Seckford Hall in December 1972

Bealings WI birthday lunch at Seckford Hall in December 1972 - Credit: Archant

Although WI branches haven't been able to meet during coronavirus lockdown, many have organised virtual activities, as well as telephone trees and buddy systems.

Ixworth WI pancake races in February 1977

Ixworth WI pancake races in February 1977 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Friston WI Jumble Sale from March 1970

Friston WI jumble sale from March 1970 - Credit: Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells vast majority of Ipswich Town squad to find new clubs
  2. 2 Mum-of-four with 'beautiful soul' dies after collapsing in the street
  3. 3 Ipswich U18s fall to second-half Liverpool goals - how the FA Youth Cup semi-final unfolded....
  1. 4 Takeaway contaminated food with raw meat and sold items past use-by date
  2. 5 Film crews spotted in Ipswich town centre
  3. 6 Steam locomotive back in Suffolk for anniversary trips
  4. 7 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
  5. 8 'Larger-than-life' Ipswich drama teacher Gloria Henshall dies
  6. 9 Couple transform historic building near coast into new bed and breakfast
  7. 10 Pub boss struggling to recruit ahead of lockdown lifting
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teddy Bishop sits on the pitch ahead of before being replaced.

Football

Ipswich Town reveal full retained list

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
James Wilson celebrates his equaliser at Accrington

Football

Town confirm four more exits at end of season

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Armed police boxed in two vehicles on the A12 at Kelvedon

Armed police box in cars on A12 after men seen 'fighting with swords'

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Joe Royle (right) and Everton academy coach Francis Jeffers during the Premier League match at Goodi

Jeffers set for Ipswich Town coaching role

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus