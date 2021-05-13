Parties, pantos, cookery demos and more - Suffolk WI memories
- Credit: Archant
What are your memories of the Women's Institute in Suffolk?
Have you or family members taken part in competitions, cooked up recipes, or even put on a costume to star in a WI production?
In our latest Days Gone By, we are looking back at the WI over the years, with photos from the 1960s through to the 1990s.
Can you spot any familiar faces here, among the groups taking part in all kinds of activities?
The Women's Institute was founded in 1915, initially to help rural communities and encourage women to get more involved in producing food during the First World War.
You may also want to watch:
Since then it has grown to become the biggest women's voluntary organisation in the UK.
Although WI branches haven't been able to meet during coronavirus lockdown, many have organised virtual activities, as well as telephone trees and buddy systems.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
