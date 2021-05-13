Published: 7:00 PM May 13, 2021

What are your memories of the Women's Institute in Suffolk?

Members of West Suffolk WI receiving lessons from the police in June 1966. - Credit: Archant

Have you or family members taken part in competitions, cooked up recipes, or even put on a costume to star in a WI production?

Kirton WI Jubilee party in October 1981. Do you recognise anyone? - Credit: Archant

In our latest Days Gone By, we are looking back at the WI over the years, with photos from the 1960s through to the 1990s.

A Milk Marketing Board cookery demonstration for Woodbridge WI in October 1981 - Credit: Archant

Can you spot any familiar faces here, among the groups taking part in all kinds of activities?

Langham WI's panto cast in January 1990 - Credit: Archant

The Women's Institute was founded in 1915, initially to help rural communities and encourage women to get more involved in producing food during the First World War.

Melton WI Jubilee Dinner at Seckford Hall in December 1975 - Credit: Archant

Since then it has grown to become the biggest women's voluntary organisation in the UK.

Bealings WI birthday lunch at Seckford Hall in December 1972 - Credit: Archant

Although WI branches haven't been able to meet during coronavirus lockdown, many have organised virtual activities, as well as telephone trees and buddy systems.

Ixworth WI pancake races in February 1977 - Credit: Archant

Friston WI jumble sale from March 1970 - Credit: Archant



