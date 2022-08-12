Rare opportunity to see inside historic Suffolk mill

Withindale Mill in Long Melford before renovation - Credit: The Long Melford Heritage Trust

An important part of Suffolk's heritage is preparing to open its doors to the public - a rare opportunity to see inside a historic mill.

The Long Melford Heritage Trust is organising an “Olde English Garden Party” at Withindale Mill in Long Melford on Sunday, August 28, between 2pm and 6pm.

Visitors will be guests at the ancient water mill and its lovely gardens beside the River Stour, a site mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086.

In 1285, the Saxon building, as well as five acres of woodland grounds, was owned by the Abbot of Bury St Edmunds, the Lord of Melford.

By 1580, the “Wyfyndall Myll' and leet on the Stour were shown and named on Amyce's map and recorded as having a wheel with three pairs of stones.

Withindale Mill in Long Melford, 1960s - Credit: The Long Melford Heritage Trust

In 1873, Sir William Parker of Melford Hall mentioned the mill in his “History of Long Melford”.

In 1885, Withindale Mill was passed into the ownership of Robert Coote (Miller).

From 1908 to 1933, the mill was owned by Frederick William Branwhite, until it closed as a working water mill in the late 1950s.

The mill was later converted into a private residence in 1968.

At the end of August, the current owners, Mr and Mrs Russell will host a garden party organised by the Long Melford Heritage Trust.

Withindale Mill in Long Melford - Credit: The Long Melford Heritage Trust

Councillor John Nunn, the chairman of The Long Melford Heritage Trust, said: “We are very grateful that one of our trustees, Marry Russell, kindly offered to open the grounds of the mill to the public for a one-off fundraising event.

“This definitely will be a family garden party. I think it’s very important to introduce children to local history.

Councillor John Nunn - Credit: Archant

“As the local trust, we're now working with a local primary school to teach students about the history of Long Melford and its district.”

The garden party will also include a historic vehicle show and music from the Chasin Rainbows ukulele band.

The owner of the mill will be giving guided tours of the woodland.

Money raised during the event will be passed to The Long Melford Heritage Trust to fund its future initiatives.

Tickets priced at £7.50 can be purchased at Long Melford Budgens shop and Tanswells Cakes in Hall Street. Cream teas are included in the ticket price.