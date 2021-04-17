Riding high - memories of Woodbridge Horse Show through the decades

Published: 7:00 PM April 17, 2021

Young competitors before taking part in a gymkhana event at Woodbridge Horse Show in 1972 - Credit: Archant

Have you taken part in Woodbridge Horse Show over the decades, or joined the crowds watching the action?

Princess Anne visited the Woodbridge horse show in May 1986 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

One of Suffolk's longest-established and largest horse shows, this annual spring event has sadly had to be cancelled for the second year running due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Woodbridge Horse Show at the Suffolk Showground, now Trinity Park, in May 1986 - Credit: Archant

However, organisers have said they are looking forward to "putting on an amazing show" in 2022.

Competitors at Woodbridge Horse Show in May 1985 - Credit: Archant

This gallery looks back at the show over the years, with photos of some of the competitors, crowds, and, of course, the horses.

A rider at the Woodbridge Horse Show in 2002 - Credit: James Fletcher/Archant

The show was formed 150 years ago, in 1871, aiming to encourage horse breeding, especially of the rare Suffolk Punch.

The spectators lean over the fence to get a glimpse of all of the action at Woodbridge Horse Show in 1972 - Credit: Ivan Smith/Archant

It has steadily grown over the decades, with 11 rings and more than 100 classes, and is now held at Trinity Park, Ipswich, each year.

Horses pulling the carriages around the main ring at Woodbridge Horse Show in 1986 - Credit: Jerry Turner

Woodbridge Horse Show in April 1979 - Credit: Archant



