Riding high - memories of Woodbridge Horse Show through the decades
- Credit: Archant
Have you taken part in Woodbridge Horse Show over the decades, or joined the crowds watching the action?
One of Suffolk's longest-established and largest horse shows, this annual spring event has sadly had to be cancelled for the second year running due to Covid-19 restrictions.
However, organisers have said they are looking forward to "putting on an amazing show" in 2022.
This gallery looks back at the show over the years, with photos of some of the competitors, crowds, and, of course, the horses.
The show was formed 150 years ago, in 1871, aiming to encourage horse breeding, especially of the rare Suffolk Punch.
You may also want to watch:
It has steadily grown over the decades, with 11 rings and more than 100 classes, and is now held at Trinity Park, Ipswich, each year.
To share your memories of Woodbridge Horse Show, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
