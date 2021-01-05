News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Did you watch World Music concert at Framlingham Castle?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM January 5, 2021   
The audience that enjoyed the outdoor World Music concert, supported by the EADT, at Framlingham Castle in 2002

The audience that enjoyed the outdoor World Music concert, supported by the EADT, at Framlingham Castle in 2002 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Were you in the audience for a memorable outdoor concert at Framlingham Castle in 2002?

The World Music concert, supported by the East Anglian Daily Times, drew large crowds who sat on the ground to watch the artists perform.

Abdelkader Saadoun performing at Framlingham Castle in July 2002

Abdelkader Saadoun performing at Framlingham Castle in July 2002 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Among those taking part were Abdelkader Saadoun and Planete Elegance led by Desi Mbwese with the Tora Dancers and Sabah Habas Mustapha with the Jugala Allstars.

Planete Elegance led by Desi Mbwese with the Tora Dancers performing on stage at Framlingham Castle

Planete Elegance led by Desi Mbwese with the Tora Dancers performing on stage at Framlingham Castle in July 2002 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

If you were among those sitting on the ground to watch, you might spot yourself in our photo gallery. 

The audience that enjoyed the outdoor World Music concert, supported by the EADT, at Framlingham Castle in July 2002

The audience that enjoyed the outdoor World Music concert, supported by the EADT, at Framlingham Castle in July 2002 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Other World Music events have also been held at Framlingham Castle over the years, as well as folk concerts and other special events.

Planete Elegance led by Desi Mbwese with the Tora Dancers performing on stage at Framlingham Castle

Planete Elegance led by Desi Mbwese with the Tora Dancers performing on stage at Framlingham Castle - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

You may also want to watch:

And, of course, the famous landmark has other links with music, as the inspiration for Ed Sheeran's smash hit Castle on the Hill.

The audience that enjoyed the outdoor World Music concert, supported by the EADT, at Framlingham Castle in July 2002

The audience that enjoyed the outdoor World Music concert, supported by the EADT, at Framlingham Castle in July 2002 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.  

The Jugala Allstars with Sabah Habas Mustapha on stage at Framlingham Castle in 2002

The Jugala Allstars with Sabah Habas Mustapha on stage at Framlingham Castle in 2002 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

The audience enjoying the outdoor World Music concert, supported by the EADT, at Framlingham Castle in 200

The audience enjoying the outdoor World Music concert, supported by the EADT, at Framlingham Castle in 2002 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 Tesco and Sainsbury's stores in Suffolk confirm Covid-19 cases
  2. 2 Explained: How the Covid vaccine is being rolled out in Suffolk
  3. 3 Suffolk to go own way and give second dose of Covid vaccine without delay
  1. 4 Hospital boss voices anger as conspiracy theorists film in corridors
  2. 5 How many schools opted not to open in Suffolk today?
  3. 6 New 'beach hut village' and activity park to be created in £1m project
  4. 7 Black ice causes two car accidents in rural Suffolk road
  5. 8 The Ipswich Town players who could potentially move on during the January transfer window
  6. 9 Explained: What are the new national lockdown restrictions?
  7. 10 Plans for 140 village homes and a £1.2m school/early years centre revealed
Nostalgia
Framlingham Castle
Suffolk
Framlingham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid infection rates nearly double in parts of Suffolk over Christmas...

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk Weather

Fears of new 'Beast from the East' as cold snap predicted

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Education News

The Suffolk schools delaying re-opening for the start of term

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

All north Essex primary schools to stay CLOSED for start of term

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus