Published: 6:00 PM January 5, 2021

The audience that enjoyed the outdoor World Music concert, supported by the EADT, at Framlingham Castle in 2002 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Were you in the audience for a memorable outdoor concert at Framlingham Castle in 2002?

The World Music concert, supported by the East Anglian Daily Times, drew large crowds who sat on the ground to watch the artists perform.

Abdelkader Saadoun performing at Framlingham Castle in July 2002 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Among those taking part were Abdelkader Saadoun and Planete Elegance led by Desi Mbwese with the Tora Dancers and Sabah Habas Mustapha with the Jugala Allstars.

Planete Elegance led by Desi Mbwese with the Tora Dancers performing on stage at Framlingham Castle in July 2002 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

If you were among those sitting on the ground to watch, you might spot yourself in our photo gallery.

Other World Music events have also been held at Framlingham Castle over the years, as well as folk concerts and other special events.

Planete Elegance led by Desi Mbwese with the Tora Dancers performing on stage at Framlingham Castle - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

And, of course, the famous landmark has other links with music, as the inspiration for Ed Sheeran's smash hit Castle on the Hill.

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

The Jugala Allstars with Sabah Habas Mustapha on stage at Framlingham Castle in 2002 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

