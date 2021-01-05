Did you watch World Music concert at Framlingham Castle?
- Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant
Were you in the audience for a memorable outdoor concert at Framlingham Castle in 2002?
The World Music concert, supported by the East Anglian Daily Times, drew large crowds who sat on the ground to watch the artists perform.
Among those taking part were Abdelkader Saadoun and Planete Elegance led by Desi Mbwese with the Tora Dancers and Sabah Habas Mustapha with the Jugala Allstars.
If you were among those sitting on the ground to watch, you might spot yourself in our photo gallery.
Other World Music events have also been held at Framlingham Castle over the years, as well as folk concerts and other special events.
And, of course, the famous landmark has other links with music, as the inspiration for Ed Sheeran's smash hit Castle on the Hill.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
