Published: 7:00 PM July 30, 2021

The X Factor audition pod at the Buttermarket Shopping Centre, Ipswich, in 2015

Did you ever line up for auditions for The X Factor?

As the once hugely popular talent show is axed, today we are looking back at when mobile auditions visited Ipswich and Colchester.

Hopefuls waiting in line for the X Factor' mobile auditions, Lion Walk, Colchester in 2012

ITV has confirmed there are “no current plans” for another series of The X Factor, following reports that creator Simon Cowell has axed the show, and plans to rest it for at least five years.

Many talented performers from East Anglia have taken part over the show's 17 years, but the most famous are superstar Essex singers Olly Murs, who surprisingly lost out in the 2009 final, and Matt Cardle, who won in 2010.

The Funky Twiglets, Jasmine Cowgill, Charlie Cooper and Henry White ready for their X Factor audition at the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich in 2016

Casting visits to the area over the years included the audition pod's trip to the Buttermarket Centre in Ipswich in 2015.

Hopefuls waiting in line for the X Factors' mobile auditions, Lion Walk Colchester in 2012

Then the show's team was back in town the following year, this time at the Sailmakers shopping centre.

Lindsey Wyborn with Sophie Williams when the X Factor Audition pod came to the Buttermarket Shopping Centre, Ipswich in 2015

Colchester saw a rush to take part in auditions in 2012, when a 100-long queue of hopefuls formed at Lion Walk.

The X Factor audition pod at The Buttermarket Shopping Centre, Ipswich, in 2015

However, the following year's auditions in the town saw a lower turnout, with only one person waiting when the doors opened.

The X Factor mobile auditions at Lion Walk, Colchester, in 2012




