Gallery
When X-Factor visited East Anglia - were you in the queue to audition?
- Credit: Archant
Did you ever line up for auditions for The X Factor?
As the once hugely popular talent show is axed, today we are looking back at when mobile auditions visited Ipswich and Colchester.
ITV has confirmed there are “no current plans” for another series of The X Factor, following reports that creator Simon Cowell has axed the show, and plans to rest it for at least five years.
Many talented performers from East Anglia have taken part over the show's 17 years, but the most famous are superstar Essex singers Olly Murs, who surprisingly lost out in the 2009 final, and Matt Cardle, who won in 2010.
Casting visits to the area over the years included the audition pod's trip to the Buttermarket Centre in Ipswich in 2015.
Then the show's team was back in town the following year, this time at the Sailmakers shopping centre.
You may also want to watch:
Colchester saw a rush to take part in auditions in 2012, when a 100-long queue of hopefuls formed at Lion Walk.
However, the following year's auditions in the town saw a lower turnout, with only one person waiting when the doors opened.
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
- 2 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
- 3 Town bosses on 'Chequebook FC' nickname, Premier League timeframe and more
- 4 Hunt for Victoria Hall's killer takes another twist
- 5 Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store
- 6 'From the outside it looks silly' - Chaplin on why he dropped down for Town
- 7 Boy, 13, pulled from moat at Framlingham Castle
- 8 Cardinal Park taped off as man suffers stab wounds
- 9 Man airlifted to hospital from beach given 'vital first aid' by lifeguards
- 10 Superstitious nonsense or serious business? - Change on the way as Ipswich Town play the numbers game