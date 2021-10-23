News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How Suffolk are you? Take our quiz to find out

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM October 23, 2021   
This breed of horse is a Suffolk icon - but what is it called? Take our quiz and test your knowledge

This breed of horse is a Suffolk icon - but what is it called? Take our quiz and test your knowledge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Do you know your Hoxne from your Haughley? It's time to find out how well you know the wonderful county of Suffolk.

Being from Suffolk is certainly something to be proud of — we've got beautiful beaches and towns, a rich history and a wide range of things to see and do.

But how well do you know the county? Take our quiz and find out how stereotypically Suffolk you are.

Scores

12 - 15 You're a Suffolk expert, bor!

8 - 11 Good score, you're no duzzy woop

5 - 8 Scrub up on your Suffolk knowledge, that'll larn yer

4 or below You think you know Suffolk? 'Int ser likely!

Quiz
Suffolk

