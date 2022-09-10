How vitamins and supplements can help with your menopause experience

Promotion

The Menopause Vitamin Company's Vibrancy Blend contains 26 nutritious vitamins, minerals and botanicals in one supplement. - Credit: The Menopause Vitamin Company

Have you tried and tested a range of medication and supplements for reducing your menopause symptoms, but had no luck?

Melissa Neisler Dickinson, founder of the Menopause Vitamin Company, faced the same challenges as she went through her own menopause journey. “I was 49 at the time, suffering with debilitating migraines, low mood, hot flushes, night sweats, joint pain, brain fog, crippling anxiety and sleep deprivation,” she tells us. “No one had prepared me for this and I had lost all direction and who I was. it was a really difficult time and completely took over my life.”

“I began researching into possible solutions to help relieve my symptoms, and found the website of Dr Louise Newson, one of the UK’s leading menopause experts. This encouraged me to try Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), which worked wonders for alleviating many of the issues I was facing.”

Whilst relieved to have found a treatment that reduced some of her symptoms, Melissa was still dealing with reduced energy, low mood, thinning hair, weakened nails and dry skin.

Determined to find a solution to these remaining problems, she set out to research, try and test out natural vitamins, minerals and botanicals which could help her.

The Vibrancy Blend has been produced with the help of leading UK nutritionists and UK-based manufacturers. - Credit: The Menopause Vitamin Company

“I finally settled on 26 of the best ingredients that really worked for me, but it seemed unrealistic for women to be expected to afford and consume so many on a daily basis,” Melissa says. “Why couldn’t there be a daily supplement which helps improve energy, hair, skin, nails, joints, mood and more? And this is why my company was born.”

Below, we speak with Melissa about her menopause supplement, the Vibrancy Blend, and how it can help to boost nutritional support during the menopause.

Q: What is the Vibrancy Blend menopause supplement?

A: The Vibrancy Blend is a combination of 26 pure vitamins, minerals and botanicals in a once-a-day supplement. It was created for women experiencing perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause. The product has been produced with the help of leading UK nutritionists and UK-based manufacturers.

It’s designed to act as a nutritional supplement alongside other lifestyle changes, such as a healthy diet, exercise and HRT. I am not a medical professional – I'm just a passionate menopausal woman who wants to help others who, like me, have have experienced similar struggles during their menopausal journey. I’d recommend anyone to speak to their GP, menopause specialist or healthcare professional if they have any concerns.

Melissa founded The Menopause Vitamin Company to create a single supplement which included all of the necessary ingredients to boost women's health during their menopause journey. - Credit: The Menopause Vitamin Company

Q: What results can I expect to see from taking the Vibrancy Blend supplement?

A: The supplement is designed to increase energy, strengthen nails, promote hair growth and thickness, and may enhance the hydration levels and radiancy of the skin. It also includes ingredients that can help to improve the health of your joints, teeth, immune system, mood, gums and sleep quality.

Our skin, nails and hair grow in different cycles, but as we grow older, these cycles get longer - to see the full benefits I would recommend taking them for at least three months as part of your daily routine.

Q: Can Vibrancy Blend be taken with HRT?

A: Yes, as long as they are taken in the right dosage and you must double check with your GP or healthcare professional first - especially if you are under 18, pregnant or on other medication. My supplements do not contain a high level of plant oestrogens such as red clover, black cohosh, soy, and ginkgo biloba that may interfere with HRT.

Q: How often should I take the Vibrancy Blend supplement?

A: The two capsules should be taken once a day with food – I'd recommend taking them with your evening meal to help improve your sleep. There are 30 capsules per container which is a month’s supply I would suggest taking the supplements for at least 3 months and onwards to start to see optimal results.

Melissa recommends exercising regularly, staying hydrated, reducing alcohol consumption and maintaining a healthy diet to relieve your menopause symptoms. - Credit: The Menopause Vitamin Company

Q: Will this supplement stop my night sweats and hot flushes?

A: No, this product is not designed to prevent flushes or sweating. For these symptoms, I’d recommend considering HRT and contacting your GP or a medical professional who will be able to advise you further on this and alternative methods for those who cannot take HRT.

Q: What advice would you give to women going through their menopause now?

A: Make sure you regularly exercise at least two to three times weekly (low-impact cardio is best), or perform weight bearing exercise, drink plenty of water, limit your alcohol consumption and maintain a healthy diet along with a nutritional supplement. Meditation and yoga can also have calming effects on your body and reduce your stress levels during the menopause.

I would also consider HRT as this really does help with hot flushes, and night sweats - something a supplement cannot really do. If you are unable to take HRT your GP or health professional can offer alternative medication and support.

