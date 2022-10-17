For many girls, being a princess is a dream one can only imagine. But for one East Anglian woman, it’s a reality.

Princess Aderemi Sijuwade, better known as Remi Morrison, is a Yoruba Nigerian royal – but has carved out her own destiny and has since become a successful entrepreneur in the world of film and media here in the UK.

Remi, who was born in London and went to school in Kent, made the move to Mistley over a decade ago. And in that time, has set up and grown her very own successful business, Red Cactus Media.

But being the daughter of a Nigerian prince and princess and the niece of two kings (her uncle is King Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, a Yoruba king of the Egba Land in Nigeria, and she is the grandchild of King of Ife and Egbaland) hasn’t afforded her any special advantages, per se.

Remi Morrison, the founder of Red Cactus Media - Credit: Hello Romance Photography

Describing her childhood as ‘very normal’, Remi’s parents sadly passed away when she was just 16, and she found herself forced to grow up fast.

“I put myself through A Levels, where I studied film, media, and psychology, before heading to university to study film studies,” she says.

Having always had her heart set on what she wanted to do, Remi got stuck into working and soon made a name for herself in the fast-paced work of PR and communications, working on campaigns for some of the biggest music stars around including Kelly Rowland, Natty, as well as on television series such as Breaking Bad and Family Guy.

“I did everything I could to get as close to the film industry as possible, getting experience where I could while earning,” she says.

After going travelling with her then-fiancé in 2011, the two came back to England where they settled in north Essex.

“I’ve always had a love of film, and when I moved to the area, I found that there were no entertainment comms companies in this part of East Anglia. So I started working at Suffolk County Council to find out what was going on the local area, to see where I could inspire change.”

With a goal in mind, Remi took on a job as a press officer - and at the same time enrolled at the University of Suffolk to finish her film degree.

“I decided to make my own opportunities as at the time, Suffolk was a bit behind the curve as no one wanted a multi disciplinary person that could write a press release and film content. It’s not so much now, but I wanted to set up my own business doing what I loved. I also had my daughter and thought to myself ‘how can I look her in the face and tell her to go for her dreams if I don’t do it myself?’ So I used my contacts at Suffolk County Council to get my first clients, and I haven’t looked back.”

In 2014, Remi single-handedly set up Red Cactus Media in Ipswich, a company which specialises in video production and marketing services for a wide range of entertainment and consumer clients.

Remi Morrison - Credit: John Ferguson Photography

Remi’s company has gone from strength-to-strength, and has seen her work with some huge names including the NHS and Penguin Books. “I’m also proud to work with arts organisations and local clients such as Colchester and Ipswich Museums, and I’ve worked with the museum on its Power of Stories exhibition, and I'm delivering a set of videos on African Kings and Queens for the latest exhibition at Britten Pear Arts hopefully,” she adds.

With an impressive portfolio of campaigns to her name, Remi’s hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed as in 2019 she scooped the accolade for Suffolk BME Business Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

“That was definitely a proud moment for me, as it was at a time when my energy was low so it was great to see all the hard work pay off,” she says.

Not one to rest on her laurels and get complacent with her success, Remi is currently focussing on taking her business and brand to new heights, as she is currently consulting for television programmes, including children’s shows and dramas, and working on her own TV series.

More recently, Remi was approached by Aspire Black Suffolk to help them launch their new Black history book, Elimu – The Little Book of Knowledge, with a video campaign.

The book has been created in partnership with Suffolk County Council, and is tailored to include local stories and links to museum collections.

Filled with a variety of activities, discussion prompts, images and fun facts, it encourages black students to be proud of their diverse communities, of themselves, and to aim high in life.

After the team at Aspire Black Suffolk got to know Remi and her story, they decided to include her in the book too.

“It felt lovely to share my story. I felt shy about it at first, especially when I say I’m a Nigerian princess. People assume it’s like the royals here in the UK but it’s not as grand a scale like that. But it’s important to share my culture regardless, and a show a snippet of Nigeria.

“It was important to me to share who I am and where I come from, as I want people to see there’s more to Africa than the negative connotations people associate with it. I’m from Nigeria, and we’ve got Lagos which is a sprawling metropolis filled with professionals and opportunities.

“Growing up, I didn’t see many people who look like me doing what I’m doing, but I took a chance on myself and it’s now paying off. Young people need to see people like me doing stuff like this in creative industries and realise that it’s a viable career. Trying to get kids into creative work and the arts is incredibly important to me.”

To find out more about Remi, visit red-cactusmedia.com. To find out more about Aspire Black Suffolk, head to aspireblacksuffolk.org.uk