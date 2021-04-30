Throw a feast with this local butcher 

Promotion

Barbecue season is upon us, which means it’s time to stock up on the best-quality meats for your next garden get-together. Jamie’s Meat Inn, located in both Sudbury and Haverhill, is a family-run business that launched seven years ago. Both shops offer a wide range of meats, including chicken, beef, pork, gammon, poultry, turkey, as well as other meats – all of which are locally sourced or from Smithfield market.

Owner Jamie Towells says: “We love supporting other local businesses, not only because we’re helping support the local economy, but because it allows us to provide complete transparency to our customers. It’s very important to us that we can trace exactly where our products come from, so we know that we’re offering the very best meats available.”

To make eating al fresco as simple and hassle-free as possible, Jamie offers a number of barbecue packs, ranging in size and price.

Small: 1lb sausages, 2lbs BBQ drumsticks, 1lb Chinese ribs, and eight burgers.

Medium: 2lbs sausages, 2lbs BBQ drumsticks, 2lbs Chinese ribs, 12 burgers, 1lb pepper steak and 1lb minted lamb.

Large: 4lbs sausages, 3lbs BBQ drumsticks, 3lbs Chinese ribs, 16 burgers, 2lbs pepper steak and 2lbs minted lamb.

“We’ve built such a strong reputation with the Sudbury and Haverhill communities as we offer fantastic quality, for reasonable prices,” says Jamie. “This means that although our profit margins are low, we’re confident that our customers will continue coming back to us, as we do all we can to ensure they’re satisfied.”

Ordering from Jamie’s Meat Inn couldn’t be easier; you can either pop in store or order online and schedule when you’d like to collect the products, or have them delivered straight to your door. Deliveries can be made within a five-mile radius of the Haverhill shop, and a 30-mile radius of the Sudbury shop.

The butchers also pride itself on the ability to source any type of meat or cut that the customer requests within 24 hours.

Jamie’s Meat Inn can be found on 27 North Street Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. For more information visit www.jamiesmeatinn.co.uk or call 01787 311104.