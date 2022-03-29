News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle

Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:45 AM March 29, 2022
Updated: 8:16 AM March 29, 2022
380124,Picture shows: Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL) ,Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL),13,0 00:00:00

Holby City's final episode is tonight after 23 years on air. Pictured is Jac Naylor played by Rosie Marcel. - Credit: BBC

An actor from Suffolk is to appear in the final ever episode of Holby City.

The BBC One drama is calling it a day tonight after 23 years and Luke Roberts, who was born in Woodbridge, is returning as Joseph Byrne for one last time.

The 44-year-old first appeared in the medical drama in 2006 and had many memorable storylines, most famously the love triangle involving Jac Naylor, played by Rosie Marcel, and Faye Morton, played by Patsy Kensit. 

He left the Holby wards in 2011 before returning for a one-off episode in 2019 to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.

Since leaving the BBC show, Roberts has appeared in Game of Thrones and had a lead role in the CBS show Ransom.

The final episode of Holby City airs at 8pm tonight after BBC bosses decided to axe the popular show "in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country".

Its swansong focuses on the consequences of Jac’s surgery which will be felt around Darwin and beyond, raising the possibility that life on the Wyvern Wing will never be the same again.

And Roberts is not the only former face appearing as popular characters from throughout the years are also set to return. 

BBC
Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Fire at The Manor, Herringswell

Suffolk Live News

14 fire crews tackle blaze at manor house in Suffolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Mariner banners on display in the stands ahead of the game.

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle | Live

Matchday Recap: Town take the points on Mariner Day

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna punches the air in celebration after his side had secured a 1-0

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle | Match reaction

'Potentially a powerful football club' - McKenna on Plymouth win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Notcutts awards

Garden centre's staff are celebrated at awards

Dominic Bareham

person