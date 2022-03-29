Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City

Holby City's final episode is tonight after 23 years on air. Pictured is Jac Naylor played by Rosie Marcel. - Credit: BBC

An actor from Suffolk is to appear in the final ever episode of Holby City.

The BBC One drama is calling it a day tonight after 23 years and Luke Roberts, who was born in Woodbridge, is returning as Joseph Byrne for one last time.

The 44-year-old first appeared in the medical drama in 2006 and had many memorable storylines, most famously the love triangle involving Jac Naylor, played by Rosie Marcel, and Faye Morton, played by Patsy Kensit.

He left the Holby wards in 2011 before returning for a one-off episode in 2019 to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.

Since leaving the BBC show, Roberts has appeared in Game of Thrones and had a lead role in the CBS show Ransom.

The final episode of Holby City airs at 8pm tonight after BBC bosses decided to axe the popular show "in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country".

Its swansong focuses on the consequences of Jac’s surgery which will be felt around Darwin and beyond, raising the possibility that life on the Wyvern Wing will never be the same again.

And Roberts is not the only former face appearing as popular characters from throughout the years are also set to return.