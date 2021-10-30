Promotion

Cavell Manor Care Home on Bredfield Road in Woodbridge is set to open in late November, offering people in need of nursing or dementia support a friendly, safe living environment with high quality, 24/7 care, plus all the comforts of home and then some!

Owned by premier nursing care provider Angel Care and MNS Care PLC, which has been operating since 1990, Cavell Manor will join the other care homes in the group in consistently delivering a high standard of dedicated personal care within welcoming and elegant surroundings.

“A move into a care home is quite difficult for some people and so we try and make the process as smooth as possible and as welcoming as possible,” says Zeta, operations director at Angel Care and MNS Care.

“It’s about making sure we’re meeting residents' expectations and their needs and also making them feel reassured and safe.”

Residents at Cavell Manor can relax, socialise and receive care in welcoming and elegant surroundings - Credit: Zeta

The new care home has 55 bedrooms, all with their own telephone, smart TV and en suite bathroom. In addition to a cosy private room, residents can socialise in multiple communal lounges; enjoy fresh, home-cooked food prepared by professional chefs in the dining rooms and relax in the first-floor terraced garden or the additional landscaped gardens on site.

Cavell Manor Care Home boasts a number of amazing additional facilities and services, including a hairdressing salon, therapy and pamper room, optician and chiropodist, cinema room, quiet room and cafeteria.

The independence and individuality of residents at Cavell Manor is paramount in the care home’s structure and environment. New residents are encouraged to bring personal belongings with them to help Cavell Manor feel like home and the range of social activities available, including day trips, gardening and cooking, enables them to maintain as active a role in society as they can possibly have.

“One of our most important mantras is that we say that we work in the resident’s home,” says Zeta. “We are guests in their home - so the resident is at the centre of everything that we do.”

“We all want to provide a comfortable life for people who need assistance and to help them live as independent a life as possible within their physical constraints,” she adds.

Purpose-built and adhering to recognised dementia standards set out by the University of Stirling, Cavell Manor has the benefit of innovative acoustic monitoring technology throughout the home, which monitors residents’ movements and behaviours, whilst causing as little disruption to their sleep as possible. Highly-qualified and caring staff will be available 24 hours a day to ensure residents are safe and happy.

Private rooms at Cavell Manor all include their own telephone, smart TV and en suite bathroom - Credit: Zeta

From the first enquiry to move-in day and beyond, residents at Cavell Manor and their families will be treated with respect and regularly consulted on everything from their care routine to their favourite brand of tea.

“We want the residents and their relatives to be involved as much as possible in planning their own care,” says Zeta, adding that the care home will provide newsletters and an electronic care planning system to keep everyone, including the resident, in the loop.

Moving forward, Cavell Manor also aims to connect with community groups in Woodbridge, as well as churches, schools and other organisations.

“We want to become part of the community and for the care home to be used as something of a community hub,” adds Zeta. “In fact, we’ve already organised a local ukulele ensemble to come and play for us at Christmas!”

There’s a sense of excitement in the air as the opening of Cavell Manor quickly approaches. Zeta, care home manager Kay and the entire team are eager to open the doors and invite Suffolk residents into their caring and enthusiastic extended family.

“So, please, if you’re interested, come and have a look around and we will happily welcome you!” Zeta concludes.

For more information about Cavell Manor Care Home, visit www.carehomesgroup.com or contact Kay Farrell at cavell.manager@angelcareplc.co.uk or 07869145552.