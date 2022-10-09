Why I Love Suffolk: Nigel Pearson

Memory

In the summer of 1976, a few friends and I spent a week or so in the summer holidays camping on the cliffs at Dunwich. The site no longer exists, being about 100yds out to sea now, but it was just behind the ruins of Greyfriars. It was the first time out of parental control and we had a great time; eating what and when we wanted, sleeping when we felt like it, washing in the sea as there were no other facilities and generally just being very Swallows and Amazons.

Shop

Well, apart from our own shop, Sacred Earth in Ipswich, I would say the Yoxford Antiques centre. I love just wandering around its many little, individual sections, waiting to stumble on some curious little find that attracts my attention. I've had many bargains over the years and hope to have many more.

Place to eat

I very much like the Bistro on the Quay in Ipswich but recently went to the refurbished Ship Inn in Dunwich and was very impressed with both the food and the prices; thoroughly recommended.

Pub

The Eel's Foot at Eastbridge is a lovely place to drop into. They keep a very good pint of Adnam's, there is plenty of shady seating outside and it's cool indoors. In winter, the inside is very welcoming and there's still the Adnam's.

Walk

The coastal path from Dunwich through to Aldeburgh is one of the best walks in the world in my opinion. You can tackle it all in one go, or in sections - like Dunwich Heath where there are many individual walks, or Minsmere Bird Reserve - and each part is slightly different. I also like the walk across Aldringham Heath, from Sizewell to Thorpeness, when it's not too hot.

Landmark

The House in the Clouds at Thorpeness has been somewhere that I've known nearly all my life, as I was first taken there as a small child. It always makes me think back to wonderful holidays when I was young, when the family and cousins used to go for day trips or, later, weeks at our caravan at Sizewell. Whenever I see that, I know I'm on a break and it makes me relax.

Town/village

I was born and bred in Ipswich, so that is very close to my heart and it IS a lovely town still, but I love all the small towns and villages in the Sandlings area of east Suffolk. Each of them has something unique and interesting about them and you always discover something new every time you visit.

Beach

It has to be Sizewell. I was practically brought up there through the summer months of my childhood, after my parents bought a holiday caravan there and I adore the place. I still stay there now with my husband and our dogs and would happily stay there all the time. It's just so peaceful and relaxing and restorative.

Day out/attraction

My perfect day out would be a Sunday spent firstly at Friday Street Car Boot Sale near Snape. It's amazing what you can find there, not just other people's cast-offs, but genuine antiques and one-off craft pieces. After that, a trip to either Snape Maltings or Yoxford Antiques, then lunch at the ship Inn at Dunwich.

Export

I would have to blow my own trumpet here and say my books. I write mainly on folk-magic, witchcraft and herbalism, and I have written one specifically on the lore and traditions of East Anglia called The Devil's Plantation. My work sells all over the world, but particularly in America, Canada and Australia, where there are plenty of ex-pats who enjoy reading about the Old Country. My work and information about it can be found on our website, sacredearth.org.uk