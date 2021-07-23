Promotion
Find new ways to get active at sports park’s free open day
Colchester’s Northern Gateway Sports Park is set to open its doors for free on Saturday, July 24, offering a variety of activities, demonstrations and taster sessions for kids and adults alike.
Visitors to Northern Gateway Sports Park’s open day will be able to use the Pump Track, Learn to Ride and 1-mile Cycle Track, as well as watch football, rugby, cricket and badminton demonstrations. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a guided tour of the state-of-the-art Activa Gym, fitness studio and velo studio – all for free!
The Open Day starts at 9am and everyone is welcome to drop in and discover the fantastic facilities Colchester’s newest sporting facility has to offer.
You can also get free advice from Dr Bike on how to maintain your bicycle, explore 76-acres of green open spaces, traverse the play area, bounce on inflatables (at extra cost) and enjoy free craft coffee from Paddy and Scott’s Coffee Shop - other refreshments are available at a fee for non-coffee lovers.
The £28.8 million, 76-acre Northern Gateway Sports Park, which opened on April 26, is located just off Junction 28 of the A12 and boasts a multi-use sports centre, 1-mile Cycle Track, Pump Track, a Learn to Ride cycle area providing a safe space to learn to cycle at any age, 3G pitches, grass rugby pitches, fitness suite, exercise studios, an interactive velo studio, indoor cricket, badminton, futsal, archery – and a whole lot more!
Cllr Sue Lissimore, portfolio holder for resources and deputy leader of Colchester Borough Council, said: “Our new Northern Gateway Sports Park is a truly wonderful facility for the borough and something we can all be proud of. The free open day is the perfect opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to discover just how much it has to offer.
“Lockdown has taught us how important keeping active is to our physical and mental wellbeing, so there has never been a better time to explore the Sports Park’s state-of-the-art facilities in a safe and enjoyable environment.
“We look forward to seeing you at the Northern Gateway Sports Park Open Day!
“The next big event for the sports park is hosting the start of the Women’s Tour Stage 5 on Friday, October 8. The biggest all-female cycle race in the world, it will see the world’s most elite women cyclists riding the Cycle Track before heading to Colchester town centre and on to Clacton in a race for the finish line.
“I’m sure many residents will choose to watch the riders saddle up and get set to compete at this stunning new facility.”
Please note, some activities on the open day need to be pre-booked, as only limited spaces are available. Find out more and book your free taster sessions here.
Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the safe pedestrian and cycle route into the Sports Park, via Severalls Lane and Boxted Road, and leave the car at home.
