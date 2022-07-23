Each of these Suffolk-made dog beds sold plants 25 trees 

How would you like to give your dog the utmost comfort and style – while contributing to a greener planet?

It's a no-brainer right?

The environment is hugely important to dog-lover Joseph Kennedy, who set up Suffolk-based Oscar & Digby during lockdown after crafting a raised, sustainable bed for his cockapoo Oscar (the fledgling company’s chief tester).

The beds are made with Moso bamboo. “With its unique ability to replenish itself, bamboo is a great green solution,” says Joseph. “It has a short growth cycle and high carbon exchange rate. Moso bamboo is the largest temperate bamboo on earth, and can grow up to 25ft in 23 days!”

Joseph’s aim is to become a carbon neutral company...and it’s not just bamboo bases that will get him there.

“The fillers in the beds is 100% made from 54 1lt recycled plastic bottles. That’s 54 bottles that aren’t polluting our oceans or countryside per bed made.

Joseph and Oscar - Credit: Contributed

“And we’ve teamed up with Ecologi, who plant trees, and fund the world’s best climate crisis solutions.

“For each Oscar & Digby dog bed purchased, we are going to be planting a whopping 25 trees. Helping to grow new forests reduces carbon pollution, helping us to accelerate our transition to a sustainable future.

“As an added bonus, planting trees also helps to create employment for farmers and their families, and creates new wildlife habitats in the communities where trees are planted.”

An Oscar & Digby lead holder - Credit: Contributed

The comfy beds are available in a range of sizes and styles and start at £289 (including the cushion). Cushions are £89, and Joseph also makes birch and bamboo dog lead holders, from £18.

The full range is at oscaranddigby.co.uk, and you can find the brand on Not On The High Street.