15th century property near iconic Kersey splash up for sale

A 15th-century house with four bedrooms located close to the iconic Kersey splash is on the market for £800,000.

For sale with Chapman Stickels, the Corner House is grade II listed and occupies a prominent position at the northern end of the village.

The front section forms the original part of the house and contains the sitting room, dining room and study.

With views both out to the garden and onto the pretty Kersey streets, the sitting room is a cosy space, enhanced by the charming red fireplace.

Dripping with character, the dining hall has a second fire set back in a brick indent, enjoys views out onto the street and has exposed timber beams on the ceiling.

The study, also located on the ground floor, has a large bay window offering further scenic views over Kersey's ancient houses.

To the rear, the property has a range of later additions, which currently make up the kitchen/breakfast room and the garden room. With fitted pine cabinets and worktops along both walls, a pantry, as well as an oil-fired Aga, the kitchen has a farmhouse feel that fits perfectly with the rest of the house.

The ground floor also has a garden room, with french doors leading out, and a glazed vestibule, both leading into the garden of the house.

Upstairs the property has two double bedrooms and two single bedrooms. The views from the upstairs windows mirror the scenic views from the rooms in the downstairs original section of the house. The principal bedroom has an unusual "half-barrel" fireplace, as well as an expansive wardrobe and views in two directions.

Located along a short corridor, the other three bedrooms are smaller, but two of these are connected by a stud wall that would be easy to remove to reinstate a second, large double room. In addition, the property has an upstairs family bathroom, as well as a downstairs shower room.

Outside, the mature, part walled gardens are located mostly to the east of the house and consist of a raised single terrace leading to multiple small sections of lawn, containing a former blacksmiths workshop and multiple fruit trees.

