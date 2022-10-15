News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge Regency townhouse up for sale in Suffolk town centre for £875k 

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:00 AM October 15, 2022
A Grade II listed townhouse has come up for sale in Bury St Edmunds at a guide price of £875,000

A Grade II listed townhouse has come up for sale in Bury St Edmunds at a guide price of £875,000 - Credit: Savills

A Grade II listed townhouse dating back to the Regency era has come up for sale in the centre of Bury St Edmunds for £875,000. 

Number 16, Hospital Road, dates back to the early 19th century and is eye-catching and elegant, constructed of flint with red brick dressings, a contrasting slate roof and fluted barge boards, which appear to give the front of the home a distinctive scalloped edge. 

It was given a Grade II listed status by Historic England in 1972, along with the neighbouring property and the attached wall that joins them. 

The living space inside is arranged over three floors and is very light and airy, according to Savills’ property agent, Katy Stephenson. “I was delighted with how spacious, light and airy the accommodation was throughout,” she says. “Of particular note is the private walled garden and the proximity to the town centre.” 

Formal reception room in a Regency-era townhouse off Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, which is for sale for £875k

The rooms are well-proportioned and boast high ceilings - Credit: Savills

Traditional Regency-style drawing room at a 4-bed townhouse in Bury St Edmunds, which is for sale for £875k

The drawing room - Credit: Savills

Modern farmhouse style kitchen in a 4-bed Regency-era townhouse for sale off Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds

The kitchen is well-fitted and modern, with Shaker-style units and lots of storage space - Credit: Savills

Owing to its age, the property boasts a number of pleasing period features – not least its well-proportioned rooms which are home to original sash windows, shutters and feature fireplaces, as well as deep skirtings and several examples of decorative cornicing. 

Highlights include a spacious reception room, which has sash windows to the front and a set of double doors opening into a formal drawing room. Savills describe the latter as the “perfect entertaining space”, with a gas fireplace and French doors leading out and on to a terrace. 

But it’s the open-plan dining room and kitchen that is really the heart of the home, located at the rear of the property and overlooking the gardens. 

View of the dining space at Number 16, Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, which is for sale for £875k

The kitchen/dining room is very much the heart of the home as it offers sociable, family-friendly space - Credit: Savills

Master bedroom in a 4-bed townhouse for sale off Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds

The master bedroom has an en suite and dressing room - Credit: Savills

Double bedroom in a 4-bed Regency-era townhouse off Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, which is for sale for £875k

Inside one of the other upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Savills

The kitchen area is well-fitted with matching base and wall units and has a utility room off to the side, which is also fitted. 

There is also a good-sized study on the ground floor, as well as access to a sizeable cellar. This is currently used for storage but has the potential for a variety of uses, subject to the necessary planning consents being obtained. 

The master bedroom is located on the first floor and is very well-proportioned, including its own spacious dressing room and large en suite shower.  

There are also a further three bedrooms, a family bathroom with a free-standing bath and a separate shower room. 

Rear of an early 19th century townhouse for sale on Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, for £875k

The rear of the property, which dates back to the early 19th century - Credit: Savills

Huge curved terrace surrounding the rear of a Regency era townhouse for sale in Bury St Edmunds for £875,000

A huge terrace wraps around the rear of the property, offering the perfect spot for al fresco dining - Credit: Savills

Pretty blue summer house at the end of the garden of number 16, Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds

There's a summer house at the end of the garden - complete with power connected - Credit: Savills

Outside, the property is set back from the road, tucked behind a flint wall and reached by a lavender-lined pathway accessed by a wrought-iron gate. 

The rear garden is well-established and enjoys a high degree of privacy, with a large terrace wrapping around the back of the property and curved flower beds adding texture and colour. There is also an area of tiered lawns and a summer house, which has electricity connected. 

Permit parking for up to two vehicles is available at the property, and separate visitor permits are also available to purchase. 
 
For more information, contact Savills. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds 
Guide price: £875,000 
Savills, 01473 234800 
www.savills.com 

