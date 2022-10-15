Huge Regency townhouse up for sale in Suffolk town centre for £875k 

A Grade II listed townhouse has come up for sale in Bury St Edmunds at a guide price of £875,000 - Credit: Savills

A Grade II listed townhouse dating back to the Regency era has come up for sale in the centre of Bury St Edmunds for £875,000.

Number 16, Hospital Road, dates back to the early 19th century and is eye-catching and elegant, constructed of flint with red brick dressings, a contrasting slate roof and fluted barge boards, which appear to give the front of the home a distinctive scalloped edge.

It was given a Grade II listed status by Historic England in 1972, along with the neighbouring property and the attached wall that joins them.

The living space inside is arranged over three floors and is very light and airy, according to Savills’ property agent, Katy Stephenson. “I was delighted with how spacious, light and airy the accommodation was throughout,” she says. “Of particular note is the private walled garden and the proximity to the town centre.”

Owing to its age, the property boasts a number of pleasing period features – not least its well-proportioned rooms which are home to original sash windows, shutters and feature fireplaces, as well as deep skirtings and several examples of decorative cornicing.

Highlights include a spacious reception room, which has sash windows to the front and a set of double doors opening into a formal drawing room. Savills describe the latter as the “perfect entertaining space”, with a gas fireplace and French doors leading out and on to a terrace.

But it’s the open-plan dining room and kitchen that is really the heart of the home, located at the rear of the property and overlooking the gardens.

The kitchen area is well-fitted with matching base and wall units and has a utility room off to the side, which is also fitted.

There is also a good-sized study on the ground floor, as well as access to a sizeable cellar. This is currently used for storage but has the potential for a variety of uses, subject to the necessary planning consents being obtained.

The master bedroom is located on the first floor and is very well-proportioned, including its own spacious dressing room and large en suite shower.

There are also a further three bedrooms, a family bathroom with a free-standing bath and a separate shower room.

Outside, the property is set back from the road, tucked behind a flint wall and reached by a lavender-lined pathway accessed by a wrought-iron gate.

The rear garden is well-established and enjoys a high degree of privacy, with a large terrace wrapping around the back of the property and curved flower beds adding texture and colour. There is also an area of tiered lawns and a summer house, which has electricity connected.

Permit parking for up to two vehicles is available at the property, and separate visitor permits are also available to purchase.



