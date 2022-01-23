Look inside this 1920s lodge with a swimming pool and tennis court
- Credit: Savills
A six-bedroom lodge with "fantastic" views over the Stour Valley has been put on the market for £2.5 million.
Kerseys Lodge is set in the Dedham Vale AONB and comes equipped with six bedrooms and four bathrooms.
It also has a garden room, a living room, a study, a wine room, and a kitchen/breakfast room.
The Lodge is thought to date from the 1920s but has been extended multiple times over the years.
In addition to the house itself, the property comes with 14 acres of land, a triple garage, a thatched barn, and a recently constructed gym/studio.
The formal gardens at the back of the house are well stocked with mature trees, and the property has its own swimming pool, tennis courts, and paddocks.
Kerseys Lodge is on Church Road, in the small village of Boxted, Essex, around 5.6 miles from Colchester.
More information can be found on the Savills website.
