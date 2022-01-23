News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Look inside this 1920s lodge with a swimming pool and tennis court

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:49 AM January 23, 2022
This house is for sale in Boxted, Essex

This house is for sale in Boxted, Essex - Credit: Savills

A six-bedroom lodge with "fantastic" views over the Stour Valley has been put on the market for £2.5 million.

The house is described as having "fantastic" views over the Stour Valley

The house is described as having "fantastic" views over the Stour Valley - Credit: Savills

 

Kerseys Lodge is set in the Dedham Vale AONB and comes equipped with six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

One of the Bedrooms in Kerseys Lodge, Boxted, Essex

One of the Bedrooms in Kerseys Lodge - Credit: Savills

It also has a garden room, a living room, a study, a wine room, and a kitchen/breakfast room. 

The wine room at Kerseys Lodge, Boxted, Essex

The wine room at Kerseys Lodge, Boxted - Credit: Savills

The Lodge is thought to date from the 1920s but has been extended multiple times over the years. 

The garden room at Kerseys Lodge

The garden room at Kerseys Lodge - Credit: Savills

In addition to the house itself, the property comes with 14 acres of land, a triple garage, a thatched barn, and a recently constructed gym/studio.

The Barn at Kerseys Lodge is currently being used as a machinery store

The Barn at Kerseys Lodge is currently being used as a machinery store - Credit: Savills

The formal gardens at the back of the house are well stocked with mature trees, and the property has its own swimming pool,  tennis courts, and paddocks.

The gardens at Kerseys have mature trees, a swimming pool, and a tennis court

The gardens at Kerseys have mature trees, a swimming pool, and a tennis court - Credit: Savills

Kerseys Lodge is on Church Road, in the small village of Boxted, Essex, around 5.6 miles from Colchester. 

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0050.JPG

The property has views over the Sour Valley - Credit: Savills

More information can be found on the Savills website

