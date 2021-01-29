Promotion

Published: 10:36 AM January 29, 2021

It's often said that when the going gets tough, the tough get going, and this has never been more true than over the course of this past year. These have been trying times for our local businesses, but many have shown themselves to be remarkably resilient amid the toughest of circumstances. Established in 1998, AJW Distribution has weathered a number of economic storms over the years, and is taking the current challenges of Covid-19 in its stride. The strength of the AJW Distribution team has always seen the company through hard times, and this year is no different.

Since its earliest days, AJW Distribution – which supplies roofing, cladding and general building materials to contractors, builders and the general public – has established a glowing reputation for its customer service, competitive prices, expertise and high-quality products. Starting out with one depot in East Anglia – now expanded to five - and a Head office based in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, the company soon began to grow, with a second branch in central Norwich opening in 2002, followed by a third site in 2007, based in Witham, Essex. In November 2014, the AJW Roofing portfolio expanded further, with a new Cambridge depo and a Bury St Edmunds site following in July 2018.

AJW Distribution has supplied Cedral weatherboard to Osea Beach Huts in Essex. - Credit: AJW Distribution

AJW Distribution is extremely proud to have contributed to a number of exciting projects over the years, with one of its most recent success stories being its work at Bury Town Football Club. The club contacted the team at AJW Distribution as it needed it build a new Covid-safe standing area at their stadium, and thankfully the team were able to supply the high-quality products needed to create the now-finished Jimmy Rattle stand. Other notable projects from the past few years include Cedral weatherboard supplied to the Osea Leisure Beach Huts in Maldon Essex, which has helped to keep the huts looking colourful and well-maintained, and helping to create a dynamic new look for a BMW Mini Garage in Leigh-on-Sea.

Over the years, AJW Distribution has matured into the company that it is today – one of the region’s largest and most trusted distributors of roofing and cladding materials for the industrial, agricultural and domestic markets. Each and every member of the team has been handpicked for their expert knowledge and experience of the industry and of fitting roofing parts, ensuring that customers always receive the very best service in their interactions with AJW Distribution.

In fact, this is so central to the company's ethos that its motto is: “Where Service Comes First”. The team promises to always go that extra mile for its customers – whether that involves sourcing a particular roofing product in a specific colour, or arranging a specific delivery time that suits the customer. With a fleet of vehicles ready to deliver, the team can offer a two to three-day delivery service within the region, and customers can also collect their orders from the company's warehouses if that suits them.

At this time, AJW Distribution is also offering a “Call and Collect” service, which ensures a contactless pick-up of orders. Customers are given a specific time to collect their goods, which means no waiting around and no exposure to any additional risks, which both saves time and helps to keep everyone safe. Customer safety and satisfaction has been a priority for AJW Distribution since long before the pandemic, and the company has always been concerned with how it can help the communities in which it operates.

For many years now, AJW Distribution has been raising money for a number of worthy local causes. - Credit: AJW Distribution

The company has been supporting local charities for many years now, and three years ago, the firm began choosing a “Charity of the Year” to support with fundraising initiatives and donation drives. The chosen charity always has a special significance to members of staff at AJW Distribution, and the company is proud to be able to give something back where it can.

To find out more about AJW Distribution, please visit the website: ajwdistribution.com.