See inside this amazing mill conversion for sale for half a million

A converted mill has come up for sale in Saxmundham, Suffolk, for £500,000.

Albion Mill is believed to date back to 1824 and is Grade II listed. When it was built, it was one of more than 500 working windmills in Suffolk.

The mill is believed to have been one of the tallest in Suffolk, having been raised to compensate for the wind-loss caused by other buildings being built at its base.

The miller lived in a cottage at the bottom of the hill, but in 1907 the mill was struck by lightning. Damage to the upper part of the mill was so severe that it was never used to grind corn again.

The brick roundhouse was then used as a store, and a timber shed was added after the Second World War. For a while it was used as a petrol station, and then as an office and a shop, but by the 1990s it had become derelict. It was converted into residential use in 2003.

Savills' property agent, Alexander McNab, loves the property. It's "incredibly charming" he says, "retaining many original features and is perfectly complemented by the stylish modern extension."

The ground floor of the original mill is occupied by a large kitchen/dining room with wide elm floorboards and stairs leading up to a galleried reception room. This has a vaulted ceiling with exposed timbers, windows to each of the four sides and two Velux windows which flood the mill with natural light.

A central hall with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors provides access to two well-proportioned double bedrooms, as well as a bathroom and separate shower room.

To the rear of the property there is a private south-facing courtyard garden and to the front an area of parking with a lawn to the side.

PROPERTY FACTS

Rendham Road, Saxmundham

Guide price: £500,000

Savills, 01473 234800, www.savills.com

