See inside this amazing mill conversion for sale for half a million
- Credit: Savills
A converted mill has come up for sale in Saxmundham, Suffolk, for £500,000.
Albion Mill is believed to date back to 1824 and is Grade II listed. When it was built, it was one of more than 500 working windmills in Suffolk.
The mill is believed to have been one of the tallest in Suffolk, having been raised to compensate for the wind-loss caused by other buildings being built at its base.
The miller lived in a cottage at the bottom of the hill, but in 1907 the mill was struck by lightning. Damage to the upper part of the mill was so severe that it was never used to grind corn again.
The brick roundhouse was then used as a store, and a timber shed was added after the Second World War. For a while it was used as a petrol station, and then as an office and a shop, but by the 1990s it had become derelict. It was converted into residential use in 2003.
Savills' property agent, Alexander McNab, loves the property. It's "incredibly charming" he says, "retaining many original features and is perfectly complemented by the stylish modern extension."
The ground floor of the original mill is occupied by a large kitchen/dining room with wide elm floorboards and stairs leading up to a galleried reception room. This has a vaulted ceiling with exposed timbers, windows to each of the four sides and two Velux windows which flood the mill with natural light.
Most Read
- 1 'Heaven on earth' - Suffolk beach named one of the best in England
- 2 Snow possible in Suffolk this week as warm spell ends
- 3 Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City
- 4 'I wanted to be anywhere else but Ipswich... thankfully everything changed' - Woolfenden on his Town resurgence
- 5 'They are so difficult to play against... I don't want them in the top six!' - Oxford boss Robinson heaps praise on Ipswich
- 6 Rail services in Suffolk affected after person hit by train
- 7 Suffolk wedding venue ranked as one of the best in the UK
- 8 Interactive map reveals Suffolk neighbourhoods with highest Covid rates
- 9 'I've never seen anything like it' - hundreds of starfish wash up on beach
- 10 Conservation group concerned new 279 homes plans will create 'new village'
A central hall with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors provides access to two well-proportioned double bedrooms, as well as a bathroom and separate shower room.
To the rear of the property there is a private south-facing courtyard garden and to the front an area of parking with a lawn to the side.
For more information, contact Savills.
PROPERTY FACTS
Rendham Road, Saxmundham
Guide price: £500,000
Savills, 01473 234800, www.savills.com
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.