Aldeburgh ranked as fifth most expensive seaside town in UK

Aldeburgh is the fifth most expensive seaside town in the country - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Aldeburgh is Britain's fifth most expensive seaside town, with an average house price of more than £500,000, according to a new report.

The seaside property hotspot was the only Suffolk entry in the Halifax top ten list as the data revealed the average price of a home by the sea in the UK jumped by more than £22,000.

Experts said coastal property values have been boosted by the switch to home working during the coronavirus pandemic - which has seen many people move away from cities in the past two years.

The average price of a home in Aldeburgh is £515,444 - Credit: Archant

Sandbanks in Dorset was ranked as the most expensive seaside town in the country, with average house prices surging 10% year-on-year to £929,187, the Land Registry house price data showed.

Last year's price gains mean properties by the sea have soared by 50% or £95,599 over the past decade, with a 27% leap in the past five years.

The average value of a home in Aldeburgh stands at £515,444 - close to double the national average of £287,087 for a British seaside property.

Prices of coastal homes have soared, according to Halifax - Credit: Archant

The popular Suffolk coastal town, with its pastel-coloured properties, is regularly championed in the national media as a place to visit - and move to.

Paul Gray, of Flick and Son estate agency, which has branches in Aldeburgh and Southwold, said last week that January and February in 2022 had been the busiest he had ever seen.

Kevin Webster, mayor of Aldeburgh, said the town's popularity has always been high.

"It always has been attractive for people. It's a seaside resort, it's really nice, and I suppose everyone likes to come here," he said.

"It's a beautiful place to live."

Visitors flock to Aldeburgh during the summer months - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: "Our ongoing love affair with living by the sea shows few signs of abating.

"Homes on the coast have long attracted a premium price, and this was no different in 2021, with the move towards working from home being an ongoing influence on where people choose to live.

"Whether it's a lifestyle sought, the scenery or the sea air, when it comes to buying homes, we really do love to be beside the seaside."

Britain's most expensive seaside towns according to Halifax are as follows, with the average house price:

1. Sandbanks, Dorset, South West, £929,187

2. Salcombe, Devon, South West, £912,599

3. Padstow, Cornwall, South West, £588,090

4. Lymington, Hampshire, South West, £565,790

5. Aldeburgh, Suffolk, East Anglia, £515,444

6. Fowey, Cornwall, South West, £491,042

7. Dartmouth, Devon, South West, £485,760

8. Lyme Regis, Dorset, South West, £473,861

9. East Wittering, West Sussex, South East, £472,364

10. Kingsbridge, Devon, South West, £464,858