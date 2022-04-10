See inside this £900k 16th century timber framed hall in Suffolk village
- Credit: Stuart Clarke, Clarke & Simpson
All Saints Hall in Creeting St Mary, near Stowmarket, is on the market with a guide price of £895,000.
The Suffolk property is a five-bedroom 16th-century hall that stands in grounds of over 2.5 acres along a private drive.
All Saints Hall is within walking distance of Creeting St Mary village and is just two miles away from Needham Market and five miles from Stowmarket.
The historic property was Grade II Listed in 1955 and is believed to date from the 16th Century.
The majority of the house is timber-framed with rendered elevations under a plain tiled roof.
Inside, there are many exposed timbers, mullion windows, some panelled walls and in the drawing room, which has a particularly high ceiling, is an inglenook fireplace.
The ground floor has a timber framed porch to the side of the house that leads to a dining hall, cloakroom, inner hallway, sitting room, garden room, drawing room, kitchen, breakfast room, scullery, conservatory, store and cellar.
Upstairs, the first floor contains a landing, five bedrooms, secondary landing, cloakroom, bathroom and attic room.
Outside is a triple bay garage with three doors which is also contained within the extensive 2.6 acre surrounding grounds.