See inside this £900k 16th century timber framed hall in Suffolk village

All Saints Hall in Creeting St Mary near Stowmarket is on the market with a guide price of £895,000 - Credit: Stuart Clarke, Clarke & Simpson

All Saints Hall in Creeting St Mary, near Stowmarket, is on the market with a guide price of £895,000.

The Suffolk property is a five-bedroom 16th-century hall that stands in grounds of over 2.5 acres along a private drive.

The dining area within All Saints Hall in Creeting St Mary - Credit: Full Aspect

All Saints Hall is within walking distance of Creeting St Mary village and is just two miles away from Needham Market and five miles from Stowmarket.

A sitting area in All Saints Hall with a unique and distinct ceiling - Credit: Full Aspect

The historic property was Grade II Listed in 1955 and is believed to date from the 16th Century.

The conservatory and sitting room, complete with fireplace and exposed brick - Credit: Full Aspect

The majority of the house is timber-framed with rendered elevations under a plain tiled roof.

The property's kitchen is spacious and traditional. There is also a cellar for storage. - Credit: Full Aspect

Inside, there are many exposed timbers, mullion windows, some panelled walls and in the drawing room, which has a particularly high ceiling, is an inglenook fireplace.

The upstairs landing in the Creeting St Mary property - Credit: Full Aspect

The ground floor has a timber framed porch to the side of the house that leads to a dining hall, cloakroom, inner hallway, sitting room, garden room, drawing room, kitchen, breakfast room, scullery, conservatory, store and cellar.

All Saints Hall is timber framed with rendered elevations - Credit: Full Aspect

Upstairs, the first floor contains a landing, five bedrooms, secondary landing, cloakroom, bathroom and attic room.

One of the bedrooms in All Saints Hall with original timber framing - Credit: Full Aspect

Outside is a triple bay garage with three doors which is also contained within the extensive 2.6 acre surrounding grounds.