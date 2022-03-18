See inside this 'Parisian' style apartment for sale in a period townhouse
- Credit: Jackson-Stops
A spacious 'Parisian-style' apartment has come up for sale in a converted period town house in Bury St Edmunds.
The apartment is for sale at a guide price of £322,500 and is located off Crown Street.
The apartment has been stylishly modernised over the past two years but is actually listed, and thought to date back to the 16th century with later Georgian additions. A spokesperson for Jackson-Stops says that the "property has a light and spacious feel, reminiscent of Parisian apartments with well-proportioned and attractive architectural period detail".
The apartment is accessed by a communal entrance hall, which has a separate room for bicycle and bin storage and stairs leading up.
Inside, it has its own entrance hall, two bedrooms and an open-plan living space. The kitchen is well-fitted with a range of base and eye-level units, work surfaces and integrated appliances, including a four-ring Neff hob and electric oven and a fridge/freezer and dishwasher.
There is also a separate utility cupboard off the bathroom.
There are currently two bedrooms in the apartment although one could be used as a separate reception room, with a fold-out sofa bed for occasional visitors.
Both this room and the kitchen/living room benefit from fantastic views, both to the front of St Mary's Church and down Honey Hill, which is widely considered one of the town's most significant streets.
The master bedroom is located to the rear of the property and includes a large storage cupboard as well as views over the neighbouring rooftops, and there is also a beautifully-fitted bath/shower room, which features timber beams and a luxurious roll-top bath.
For more information, contact Jackson-Stops.
PROPERTY FACTS
Crown Street, Bury St Edmunds
Guide price: £322,500
Jackson-Stops, 01284 633046
www.jackson-stops.co.uk
