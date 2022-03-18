News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this 'Parisian' style apartment for sale in a period townhouse

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:00 PM March 18, 2022
Period townhouse with Georgian-style front door which has a 2-bed apartment in it for sale for £322,500

The apartment is located in a listed period townhouse off Crown Street - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A spacious 'Parisian-style' apartment has come up for sale in a converted period town house in Bury St Edmunds.

The apartment is for sale at a guide price of £322,500 and is located off Crown Street. 

The apartment has been stylishly modernised over the past two years but is actually listed, and thought to date back to the 16th century with later Georgian additions. A spokesperson for Jackson-Stops says that the "property has a light and spacious feel, reminiscent of Parisian apartments with well-proportioned and attractive architectural period detail".

Boutique-style bathroom with rolltop bath in a 2-bed apartment for sale off Crown Street, Bury St Edmunds

The beautiful boutique-style bathroom - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The apartment is accessed by a communal entrance hall, which has a separate room for bicycle and bin storage and stairs leading up.

Inside, it has its own entrance hall, two bedrooms and an open-plan living space. The kitchen is well-fitted with a range of base and eye-level units, work surfaces and integrated appliances, including a four-ring Neff hob and electric oven and a fridge/freezer and dishwasher. 

Modern fitted kitchen in a 2-bed apartment for sale off Crown Street, Bury St Edmunds

Inside the fitted kitchen - Credit: Jackson-Stops

There is also a separate utility cupboard off the bathroom.

There are currently two bedrooms in the apartment although one could be used as a separate reception room, with a fold-out sofa bed for occasional visitors.

Reception space with fitted kitchen in a 2-bed Georgian apartment for sale in Bury St Edmunds

The main open-plan living area - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Both this room and the kitchen/living room benefit from fantastic views, both to the front of St Mary's Church and down Honey Hill, which is widely considered one of the town's most significant streets.

The master bedroom is located to the rear of the property and includes a large storage cupboard as well as views over the neighbouring rooftops, and there is also a beautifully-fitted bath/shower room, which features timber beams and a luxurious roll-top bath.

View of Bury St Edmunds town centre, where a 2-bed apartment in a converted townhouse is for sale

The property is located right in the heart of Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Jackson-Stops

For more information, contact Jackson-Stops.

PROPERTY FACTS
Crown Street, Bury St Edmunds
Guide price: £322,500
Jackson-Stops, 01284 633046
www.jackson-stops.co.uk

