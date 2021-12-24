News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wow-factor apartment goes up for sale in a converted Suffolk manor house

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:00 PM December 24, 2021
Huge Grade II listed mock Tudor manor house in Herringswell near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

A three-bedroom apartment has come up for sale in The Manor, Herringswell, for £567,000 - Credit: Jackson-Stops/niche.com

A ground-floor apartment has come up for sale in an historic Suffolk manor house near Bury St Edmunds for £567,000.

Apartment 2 at The Manor, Herringswell, is for sale with Jackson-Stops and is one of several apartments and houses converted out of a former Grade II listed manor house. The original property, which still features mock Tudor detailing on the outside, was built as a private home in 1901 and was later used as a Buddhist centre.

The apartment itself extends to around 2,091 sq ft and boasts a number of beautiful period features – including high ceilings, mahogany panelling and lead-lined windows – as well as access to more than eight acres of communal grounds.

Beautiful open-plan living space on the ground floor of The Manor, Herringswell, which is for sale for £567,000

The open-plan living space - Credit: Jackson-Stops/niche.com

Modern circular table in a windowed recess in a 3-bed apartment for sale at The Manor, Herringswell

The dining area - Credit: Jackson-Stops/Niche.com

Modern fitted kitchen and dining area in a 3-bed apartment for sale in The Manor, Herringswell

The fitted kitchen and dining space - Credit: Jackson-Stops/Niche.com

Modern bathroom with bath and separate shower in a 3-bed flat for sale at The Manor, Herringswell

The apartment has two bathrooms - including one en suite - Credit: Jackson-Stops/Niche.com

Accommodation includes an impressive open-plan sitting and dining room with bi-fold doors to the front, as well as an open brick fireplace with wood panelled surround and built-in corner units.

The kitchen/breakfast room also has windows to the front and a good range of fitted base and eye-level units, as well as fitted worktops, a one-and-a-half bowl sink and integrated appliances which include a four-ring hob, oven, microwave, dishwasher and fridge and freezer.

There is also a useful utility space with built-in pantry shelves and plumbing for a washing machine.

Huge double bedroom with high ceilings in a 3-bed apartment for sale in The Manor, Herringswell

The apartment offers three good-sized bedrooms - Credit: Jackson-Stops/Niche.com

Huge double bedroom with huge bay window in a 3-bed apartment for sale in The Manor, Herringswell

The master bedroom features a huge bay window overlooking the grounds - Credit: Jackson-Stops/Niche.com

Grade II listed Herringswell Manor, Suffolk, which is now converted into apartments and houses

The Manor sits in beautiful grounds of over eight acres - Credit: Jackson-Stops/Niche.com

Mock Tudor front of The Manor, Herringswell, which has a 3-bed apartment for sale inside

The Manor is Grade II listed and now converted into residential apartments and houses - Credit: Jackson-Stops/Niche.com

Elsewhere the impressive master bedroom is generously sized and features a bay window overlooking the grounds as well as a feature fireplace with a stone surround. It also has an en suite bathroom with a luxurious roll-top bath and a large walk-in shower.

The remaining two bedrooms are also good sizes and are served by a family bathroom.

Outside, the communal grounds include a beautifully maintained Japanese Garden, areas of woodland and allocated parking.

Contact Jackson-Stops for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Manor, Herringswell
Price: £567,000
Jackson-Stops, 01638 816029,
www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Bury St Edmunds News
Suffolk

