See inside 'unique' Swiss-style Suffolk home with £895k price tag
- Credit: Clarke & Simpson
Take a look inside this "unique" home in the Suffolk countryside which has gone up for sale.
Listed by Clarke & Simpson, this five-bedroom detached home was inspired by the dwellings of Switzerland and can be found in Aspall Green, just north of the village of Debenham.
It is understood that a local landowner travelled to Switzerland and Italy and, having returned to Suffolk, commissioned the construction of the house some time in the late 1800s.
While referred to as a cottage, this home has four reception rooms plus the kitchen and study.
In most rooms, the ceilings are about 10ft tall.
On the first floor are four double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite cloakroom.
There is also a bathroom and a fifth, single bedroom, on this floor.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-2 win at Port Vale unfolded
- 2 Therese Coffey stays in Cabinet as Sunak's Environment Secretary
- 3 Five-bed cottage near famous Suffolk resort for sale for £675k
- 4 Car left on its side following three-vehicle crash
- 5 Midfield changes, problem pitch and an old face - Town head to Port Vale
- 6 'Shock' as Suffolk DJ Tim Gough dies during his show
- 7 Suffolk high described as 'the best inadequate school in the country'
- 8 Ex-police officer called in sick before going to Newmarket Racecourse
- 9 'He's got the heart of a lion' - McKenna on Town's 3-2 win at Port Vale
- 10 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-2 Port Vale win
Another feature to the upstairs is a west-facing balcony that overlooks the rear garden.
As well as the gardens, there is an orchard, paddock and former stables outside.
In total, the grounds extent to just under 1.5 acres.
The Aspall Green home is listed on the Clarke & Simpson website with a guide price of £895,000, with the estate agent describing the property as "unique".