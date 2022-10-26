News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside 'unique' Swiss-style Suffolk home with £895k price tag

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:13 AM October 26, 2022
This home in Aspall Green has been listed for sale

This home in Aspall Green has been listed for sale - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Take a look inside this "unique" home in the Suffolk countryside which has gone up for sale.

Listed by Clarke & Simpson, this five-bedroom detached home was inspired by the dwellings of Switzerland and can be found in Aspall Green, just north of the village of Debenham.

It is understood that a local landowner travelled to Switzerland and Italy and, having returned to Suffolk, commissioned the construction of the house some time in the late 1800s.

While referred to as a cottage, this home has four reception rooms plus the kitchen and study.

The kitchen area of the home

The kitchen area of the home - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Reception area

Reception area - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

In most rooms, the ceilings are about 10ft tall.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite cloakroom.

One of the spacious bedrooms at the home

One of the spacious bedrooms at the home - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

There is also a bathroom and a fifth, single bedroom, on this floor.

The first floor bathroom

The first floor bathroom - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Sitting area which features high ceilings and a fireplace

Sitting area which features high ceilings and a fireplace - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Another feature to the upstairs is a west-facing balcony that overlooks the rear garden.

Outdoor seating area

Outdoor seating area - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

As well as the gardens, there is an orchard, paddock and former stables outside.

The gardens at the home

The gardens at the home - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

In total, the grounds extent to just under 1.5 acres.

The Aspall Green home is listed on the Clarke & Simpson website with a guide price of £895,000, with the estate agent describing the property as "unique".

