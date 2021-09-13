Listed home in Suffolk's 'Harry Potter village' is for sale

Published: 5:30 PM September 13, 2021

This two-bedroom barn conversion on Prentice Street, Lavenham, is for sale - Credit: Carter Jonas

A rare Grade II listed barn conversion has come up for sale in Lavenham, one of the best-preserved medieval villages in the country - and frequently a star of the silver screen.

Lavenham has appeared in a number of films and television shows but one of its most recent roles was in 2010, when it was used as a location for the filming of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The village was transformed into Godric's Hollow, a fictional town where Harry lived with his parents. The nearby Guildhall was also used, providing the setting for his parents' derelict house.

Inside the reception room - Credit: Carter Jonas

Inside this Grade II listed two-bedroom barn conversion which is for sale at a guide price of £480,000 - Credit: Carter Jonas

Inside the dining room - Credit: Carter Jonas

The property is full of character with timber detailing and pamment floors - Credit: Carter Jonas

Now for sale at a guide price of £480,000, this converted two-bedroom barn on Prentice Street embodies all the character you would expect, complete with a quirky 'leaning' structure and plenty of period details.

The property dates back to the 17th century but has been recently improved. Highlights include a comfortable reception room with studwork and glazing, classic pamment flooring in the dining room and kitchen and a good-sized sitting room with a huge exposed chimney breast at the centre.

Inside the master bedroom - Credit: Carter Jonas

The upstairs landing, which leads to two bedrooms and a family bathroom - Credit: Carter Jonas

The property dates back to the 17th century - Credit: Carter Jonas

The property, which has access to a garden with a stream and off-road parking, is for sale at a guide price of £480,000 - Credit: Carter Jonas

Upstairs there is a spacious en suite master bedroom, family bathroom and second double bedroom.

The property also offers a basement, off-street parking and a separate garden, which has access to a running stream and lots of country walks. It is also well-served by local amenities.

For more information, contact Carter Jonas.

PROPERTY FACTS

Prentice Street, Lavenham

Guide price: £480,000

Carter Jonas, 01787 882881, www.carterjonas.co.uk

