Listed home in Suffolk's 'Harry Potter village' is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:30 PM September 13, 2021   
Large timber barn conversion on Prentice Street, Lavenham, which is for sale

This two-bedroom barn conversion on Prentice Street, Lavenham, is for sale - Credit: Carter Jonas

A rare Grade II listed barn conversion has come up for sale in Lavenham, one of the best-preserved medieval villages in the country - and frequently a star of the silver screen.

Lavenham has appeared in a number of films and television shows but one of its most recent roles was in 2010, when it was used as a location for the filming of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The village was transformed into Godric's Hollow, a fictional town where Harry lived with his parents. The nearby Guildhall was also used, providing the setting for his parents' derelict house.

Reception room with glazed walls and timber detailing in a two-bed property for sale in Lavenham, Suffolk

Inside the reception room - Credit: Carter Jonas

Dining room with timber detailing in two-bed barn conversion for sale in Lavenham, Suffolk

Inside this Grade II listed two-bedroom barn conversion which is for sale at a guide price of £480,000 - Credit: Carter Jonas

Large dining room with pamment floor in a two-bed barn conversion for sale in Lavenham, Suffolk

Inside the dining room - Credit: Carter Jonas

Reception area with timber detailing in a two-bed property for sale on Prentice Street, Lavenham, Suffolk

The property is full of character with timber detailing and pamment floors - Credit: Carter Jonas

Now for sale at a guide price of £480,000, this converted two-bedroom barn on Prentice Street embodies all the character you would expect, complete with a quirky 'leaning' structure and plenty of period details.

The property dates back to the 17th century but has been recently improved. Highlights include a comfortable reception room with studwork and glazing, classic pamment flooring in the dining room and kitchen and a good-sized sitting room with a huge exposed chimney breast at the centre.

Large double bedroom with exposed timbers in a two-bedroom barn conversion for sale in Lavenham

Inside the master bedroom - Credit: Carter Jonas

Light and airy landing in a two-bed barn conversion for sale in Lavenham, Suffolk

The upstairs landing, which leads to two bedrooms and a family bathroom - Credit: Carter Jonas

Large leaning barn conversion with brick and timber detailing on Prentice Street, Lavenham, which is for sale

The property dates back to the 17th century - Credit: Carter Jonas

Large barn conversion on Prentice Street, Lavenham, which is for sale opposite a running stream and Suffolk pink house

The property, which has access to a garden with a stream and off-road parking, is for sale at a guide price of £480,000 - Credit: Carter Jonas

Upstairs there is a spacious en suite master bedroom, family bathroom and second double bedroom.

The property also offers a basement, off-street parking and a separate garden, which has access to a running stream and lots of country walks. It is also well-served by local amenities.

For more information, contact Carter Jonas.

PROPERTY FACTS
Prentice Street, Lavenham
Guide price: £480,000
Carter Jonas, 01787 882881, www.carterjonas.co.uk

