Listed home in Suffolk's 'Harry Potter village' is for sale
A rare Grade II listed barn conversion has come up for sale in Lavenham, one of the best-preserved medieval villages in the country - and frequently a star of the silver screen.
Lavenham has appeared in a number of films and television shows but one of its most recent roles was in 2010, when it was used as a location for the filming of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.
The village was transformed into Godric's Hollow, a fictional town where Harry lived with his parents. The nearby Guildhall was also used, providing the setting for his parents' derelict house.
Now for sale at a guide price of £480,000, this converted two-bedroom barn on Prentice Street embodies all the character you would expect, complete with a quirky 'leaning' structure and plenty of period details.
The property dates back to the 17th century but has been recently improved. Highlights include a comfortable reception room with studwork and glazing, classic pamment flooring in the dining room and kitchen and a good-sized sitting room with a huge exposed chimney breast at the centre.
Upstairs there is a spacious en suite master bedroom, family bathroom and second double bedroom.
The property also offers a basement, off-street parking and a separate garden, which has access to a running stream and lots of country walks. It is also well-served by local amenities.
For more information, contact Carter Jonas.
PROPERTY FACTS
Prentice Street, Lavenham
Guide price: £480,000
Carter Jonas, 01787 882881, www.carterjonas.co.uk
