News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Huge country home with no near neighbours up for sale for £1.45m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:20 PM July 4, 2022
Huge barn conversion with thatched roof in a two acre plot at Foxearth, Sudbury, which is for sale for £1.45m

A four-bedroom barn conversion has come up for sale in Foxearth, near Sudbury, for £1.45m - Credit: David Burr

A Grade II listed barn conversion has come up for sale in a secluded two-acre plot in Foxearth, near the Essex-Suffolk border, for £1.45m.

The property sits in a peaceful rural location "offering the utmost privacy and seclusion", according to selling agents David Burr, and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a magnificent drawing room with a 22ft vaulted ceiling.

At its earliest, the property is thought to date back to the 15th century, but was subsequently altered in the 18th century before being converted into a home in 1985.

Timber clad gable with thatched roof of a four-bed barn conversion for sale for £1.45m

At its earliest the barn dates back to the 15th century, with 18th century additions - Credit: David Burr

Aerial view of Petticotes, a four-bed barn conversion for sale in Foxearth, near Sudbury, for £1.45m

The property enjoys a lovely rural location in the heart of the countryside - Credit: David Burr

Huge vaulted drawing room with exposed beams in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale for £1.45m

The drawing room has a huge 22ft vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and a mezzanine above - Credit: David Burr

Since then it has been further extended and updated, including being re-roofed around five years ago.

The huge drawing room is a real highlight, featuring an abundance of exposed timbers and studwork and an open-plan layout which leads through to an attractive dining area with a mezzanine snug above.

The dining room has windows to three sides, which each offer lovely views over the grounds, and there is a separate breakfast area off the kitchen.

Modern kitchen with breakfast island in a four-bed barn conversion in Foxearth near Sudbury for £1.45m

The modern, well-fitted kitchen - Credit: David Burr

Dining room with exposed beams and studwork in a four-bed barn conversion for sale for £1.45m

The dining room with open studwork through to the lounge - Credit: David Burr

Mezzanine with exposed beams over the drawing room in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale near Sudbury for £1.45m

The snug on the mezzanine above the drawing room - Credit: David Burr

The kitchen itself is well-fitted with a matching range of base and wall units, polished granite work surfaces, breakfast bar and pantry cupboard, as well as space for a range cooker, set into a chimney breast. It also has a range of appliances already fitted, including a Smeg dishwasher and refrigerator which sits below the countertop.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk's first blue badge prosecution for Haverhill woman
  2. 2 Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12
  3. 3 Road closed and person trapped in car after crash
  1. 4 Macauley Bonne: Town is not a closed book... I've got unfinished business
  2. 5 Go-ahead given for 40 new homes in Suffolk village
  3. 6 'Significant' amount of Class A drugs and taser found at home in Suffolk
  4. 7 Five people injured and air ambulance called after car overturned in crash
  5. 8 Protests against soaring fuel prices planned for Monday
  6. 9 Plans seek to create traveller pitches for family use
  7. 10 Former Blue McGoldrick linked with League One move

A utility space, bathroom and walk-in wardrobe form the rest of the ground floor, and there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, including one en suite. 

Outside there is ample off-road parking and a number of outbuildings, which include a triple cart lodge, double garage and large storage barn, which had planning permission for conversion but which has since lapsed.

Large double bedroom on the first floor of a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Foxearth near Sudbury for £1.45m

Inside one of the four bedrooms, which are located upstairs and have countryside views - Credit: David Burr

Aerial view of a four-bed barn conversion with outbuildings in a two-acre plot for sale near Foxearth, Sudbury

The property enjoys a secluded and private position with no nearby neighbours - Credit: David Burr

Fenced paddock at Petticotes, Foxearth, which is for sale for £1.45m

The grounds contain around an acre of formal gardens and an acre fenced paddock - Credit: David Burr

The rest of the grounds are primarily arranged into two main parts and include around an acre of formal gardens, featuring a variety of mature specimen trees and established flower beds, and a stone paved terrace which provides a seating area.

Towards the top of the garden there is a mature orchard with a number of fruit trees, as well as further lawns, and there is also a further acre of fully fenced paddock, complete with a two-box stable block to the side.

There is also a greenhouse and vegetable garden.

For more information, contact David Burr.

PROPERTY FACTS
Petticotes, Foxearth
Guide price: £1,450,000
David Burr, 01787 720021
www.davidburr.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Suffolk
Essex
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

A12 speed camera

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Driver blamed Amazon training for 13 speeding offences in Suffolk

Dominic Bareham

person
One of the Container Ships at Southwold Anchorage

Mystery surrounds container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
An arson attack took place at the National Trust site in Flatford

Suffolk Constabulary

Ice cream kiosk at Suffolk beauty spot destroyed in arson

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The beach at Felixstowe also received praise

Suffolk Live News

Three Suffolk beaches named among 'most beautiful' in UK by Sunday Times

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon