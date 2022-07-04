Huge country home with no near neighbours up for sale for £1.45m

A four-bedroom barn conversion has come up for sale in Foxearth, near Sudbury, for £1.45m - Credit: David Burr

A Grade II listed barn conversion has come up for sale in a secluded two-acre plot in Foxearth, near the Essex-Suffolk border, for £1.45m.

The property sits in a peaceful rural location "offering the utmost privacy and seclusion", according to selling agents David Burr, and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a magnificent drawing room with a 22ft vaulted ceiling.

At its earliest, the property is thought to date back to the 15th century, but was subsequently altered in the 18th century before being converted into a home in 1985.

At its earliest the barn dates back to the 15th century, with 18th century additions - Credit: David Burr

The property enjoys a lovely rural location in the heart of the countryside - Credit: David Burr

The drawing room has a huge 22ft vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and a mezzanine above - Credit: David Burr

Since then it has been further extended and updated, including being re-roofed around five years ago.

The huge drawing room is a real highlight, featuring an abundance of exposed timbers and studwork and an open-plan layout which leads through to an attractive dining area with a mezzanine snug above.

The dining room has windows to three sides, which each offer lovely views over the grounds, and there is a separate breakfast area off the kitchen.

The modern, well-fitted kitchen - Credit: David Burr

The dining room with open studwork through to the lounge - Credit: David Burr

The snug on the mezzanine above the drawing room - Credit: David Burr

The kitchen itself is well-fitted with a matching range of base and wall units, polished granite work surfaces, breakfast bar and pantry cupboard, as well as space for a range cooker, set into a chimney breast. It also has a range of appliances already fitted, including a Smeg dishwasher and refrigerator which sits below the countertop.

A utility space, bathroom and walk-in wardrobe form the rest of the ground floor, and there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, including one en suite.

Outside there is ample off-road parking and a number of outbuildings, which include a triple cart lodge, double garage and large storage barn, which had planning permission for conversion but which has since lapsed.

Inside one of the four bedrooms, which are located upstairs and have countryside views - Credit: David Burr

The property enjoys a secluded and private position with no nearby neighbours - Credit: David Burr

The grounds contain around an acre of formal gardens and an acre fenced paddock - Credit: David Burr

The rest of the grounds are primarily arranged into two main parts and include around an acre of formal gardens, featuring a variety of mature specimen trees and established flower beds, and a stone paved terrace which provides a seating area.

Towards the top of the garden there is a mature orchard with a number of fruit trees, as well as further lawns, and there is also a further acre of fully fenced paddock, complete with a two-box stable block to the side.

There is also a greenhouse and vegetable garden.

For more information, contact David Burr.

PROPERTY FACTS

Petticotes, Foxearth

Guide price: £1,450,000

David Burr, 01787 720021

www.davidburr.co.uk

