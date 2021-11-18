News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One of the earliest barn conversions in the country is up for sale

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:55 PM November 18, 2021
This barn conversion near Sudbury, Suffolk was one of the first in the country

A building thought to be one of the earliest barn conversions in the country is up for sale for the first time in 50 years.

Ladder Farm Hall, located in Groton near Sudbury, is a wood-paneled structure set in just under an acre of gardens. 

Ladder Farm Hall near Sudbury comes settled in almost an acre of mature gardens, and has a heated pool 

Converted in the early 1970s, the architects were not constrained by modern planning limitations which means the barn has many wide windows letting in a vast amount of natural light.

This property near Sudbury in Suffolk has windows which let in loads of natural light 

The house has six large bedrooms, with three bathrooms, and comes with a mature garden, a heated pool, a pair of outbuildings and a sauna. 

Each of the bedrooms of this barn conversion in Sudbury, Suffolk is generously sized

There is also a spacious 34ft living room and an airy breakfast room and kitchen.

The true standout feature is the enormous dining room complete with a minstrels' gallery and exposed beams which are carried on throughout the rest of the home. 

Ladder Farm Hall is on the market with Jackson Stops for £1,350,000.

