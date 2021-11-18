One of the earliest barn conversions in the country is up for sale
- Credit: Jim Tanfield
A building thought to be one of the earliest barn conversions in the country is up for sale for the first time in 50 years.
Ladder Farm Hall, located in Groton near Sudbury, is a wood-paneled structure set in just under an acre of gardens.
Converted in the early 1970s, the architects were not constrained by modern planning limitations which means the barn has many wide windows letting in a vast amount of natural light.
The house has six large bedrooms, with three bathrooms, and comes with a mature garden, a heated pool, a pair of outbuildings and a sauna.
There is also a spacious 34ft living room and an airy breakfast room and kitchen.
The true standout feature is the enormous dining room complete with a minstrels' gallery and exposed beams which are carried on throughout the rest of the home.
Ladder Farm Hall is on the market with Jackson Stops for £1,350,000.
Most Read
- 1 Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van
- 2 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
- 3 Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36
- 4 Suffolk railway bridge is the most bashed in Britain
- 5 Giant used car 'super centre' earmarked for Suffolk
- 6 Postage delays in Bury St Edmunds after 'significant' Covid outbreak
- 7 Salvage Hunters records episode at Stonham Barns antiques store
- 8 Six years in jail for Anglian Water worker who dealt cannabis and cocaine
- 9 Comedy giants Mortimer and Whitehouse heading to Colchester
- 10 Stu says: Seven observations following Town's 2-1 FA Cup win at Oldham