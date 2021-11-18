This barn conversion near Sudbury was one of the first in the country - Credit: Jim Tanfield

A building thought to be one of the earliest barn conversions in the country is up for sale for the first time in 50 years.

Ladder Farm Hall, located in Groton near Sudbury, is a wood-paneled structure set in just under an acre of gardens.

Ladder Farm Hall comes settled in almost an acre of countryside, and has a heated pool - Credit: Jim Tanfield

Converted in the early 1970s, the architects were not constrained by modern planning limitations which means the barn has many wide windows letting in a vast amount of natural light.

The nature of planning permission for barn conversions in the 1970s has led to this property having massive windows which let in loads of natural light - Credit: Jim Tanfield

The house has six large bedrooms, with three bathrooms, and comes with a mature garden, a heated pool, a pair of outbuildings and a sauna.

Each of the bedrooms is generously sized - Credit: Jim Tanfield

There is also a spacious 34ft living room and an airy breakfast room and kitchen.

The minstrels' gallery is a great feature that you rarely find in modern houses. - Credit: Jim Tanfield

The true standout feature is the enormous dining room complete with a minstrels' gallery and exposed beams which are carried on throughout the rest of the home.

Ladder Farm Hall is on the market with Jackson Stops for £1,350,000.