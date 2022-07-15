Rare chance to buy historic home with its own chapel in the garden

This 15th century farmhouse, with later additions, has come up for sale with Brown&Co at a guide price of £775,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

A Grade II listed farmhouse has come up for sale at auction – complete with its own 15th century chapel in the garden.

St Bartholomew’s, off Clermont Avenue, Sudbury, is for sale with Brown&Co at a guide price of £775,000 and extends to almost six acres.

The site includes the timber-framed farmhouse, which is in poor condition but has planning to improve, as well as a steel-framed agricultural building and an historic chapel.

The site, deep in the Sudbury countryside, contains a late 14th to early 15th century chapel in its garden - Credit: Brown&Co

The chapel was one part of a priory and dates back to the 14-15th century - Credit: Brown&Co

The farmstead is believed to date back to the 14th century, and was part of St Bartholomew's priory complex, believed to be the only complete priory in Suffolk.

The chapel itself is a scheduled ancient monument and dates back to the late 14th to early 15th century, although it is believed that a chapel of some kind has existed on the same site since the 12th century, when the priory was first formed.

It was a cell of Westminster Abbey but was returned to the dean and chapter of Westminster after the dissolution, and an annual service was still held in the chapel until about 1830.

Because of their age and architectural interest, both the chapel and farmhouse are Grade II-star listed.

The farmhouse was originally built as a hall house and has two floors and a self-contained annexe - Credit: Brown&Co

The farmhouse was originally an open hall house with a cross wing, but was extended and an upper floor inserted in the 17th century, with later improvements made in the 19th century.

It is now divided into two, with two floors of living space and a self-contained annexe.

A spokesperson for Brown&Co, which is selling the site, says: “The house itself is in very poor order but is a magnificent property that would make a fine family home either with or without the annexe, which could easily be incorporated into St Bartholomew's.”

The property also benefits from a planning application, which includes alterations and improvements to the farmhouse, including the addition of a conservatory, linked terrace and retaining wall to provide “habitable” accommodation on site.

The house itself is in need of a total renovation - Credit: Brown&Co

Inside the chapel, with its beautiful timbered ceiling - Credit: Brown&Co

A statement on the listing, issued by Brown&Co, says: "On discussion with Babergh Mid Suffolk District Council we understand development work commenced in November 2016, but it will be for any prospective purchaser to satisfy themselves that this is the case and that the consent is still in place and has not lapsed."

The auction will take place on Wednesday, September 21, with bidding opening at 11am on Wednesday, July 20.

For more information, contact Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Clermont Avenue, Sudbury

Guide price: £775,000-£825,000

Brown&Co, 01603 950197

www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.