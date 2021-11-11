Look inside 18th century cottage on the market in Coggeshall
- Credit: Yopa
An 18th century, Grade II listed four bedroom cottage has gone up for sale in the small town of Coggeshall.
Featuring hand-forged curtain rails and lighting features, as well as a bespoke fitted kitchen, the current owner has maintained this house in a manner "sympathetic to its history", while also including modern features.
The kitchen comes fitted with integrated appliances, leaving a substantial amount of surface area to work on.
The dining room it becomes also benefits from plenty of light, and provides ample space for even a large gathering.
The centrepiece of the house is a characteristic inglenook fireplace in the beamed living room.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, along with the houses primary bathroom, which has recently been refurbished.
The town of Coggeshall has more than 300 listed buildings, with along with regular bus services linking the town to Braintree and Colchester, which both have regular trains to London and Norwich.
The small town also contains an award-winning restaurant, three pubs and a town museum.
The property is currently on the market with estate agents Yopa for £600,000.