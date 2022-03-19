News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

See inside 15th century Suffolk home in 'unspoilt area of countryside'

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM March 19, 2022
The Manor House in Ringsfield, near Beccles, has hit the market

The Manor House in Ringsfield, near Beccles, has hit the market - Credit: Savills

A five-bedroom country home in north Suffolk that dates back to the 15th century has been listed for sale.

The Manor House, a Grade II-listed property in Ringsfield, near Beccles, is surrounded by more than six acres of grounds in a "quiet and unspoilt area of countryside".

There are more than six acres of land at the property

There are more than six acres of land at the property - Credit: Savills

All bedrooms are on the first floor, and the majority of rooms enjoying views of the gardens and countryside beyond

The home is close to Suffolk's border with Norfolk

The home is close to Suffolk's border with Norfolk - Credit: Savills

It is being marketed by Savills Suffolk with an asking price of £950,000.

It is believed the home dates back to the 15th century

It is believed the home dates back to the 15th century - Credit: Savills

Ben Rivett, property agent with Savills, said: "This is exactly the sort of house that epitomises a rural lifestyle with the main house, delightful gardens, tennis court, swimming pool, paddocks and a barn for good measure, it ticks all the boxes."

Savills Suffolk has listed the home for sale

Savills Suffolk has listed the home for sale - Credit: Savills

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Suffolk Live News
Beccles News

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran outside the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, where he is bringing a legal ac

Ed Sheeran

Music experts disagree at Ed Sheeran Shape of You copyright trial

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Chef and owner of Roscoe's at The Ivy House in Stradbroke, Jason Pennellier Byline: Sonya Duncan

Food and Drink

Stradbroke pub reopens after foodie transformation

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Six Bell's Inn Gislingham

Planning and Development

Village pub vet plans set to be refused following public backlash

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
General view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. PRESS ASS

Ipswich Live News

Ipswich Town confirms purchase of land near stadium

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon