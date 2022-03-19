See inside 15th century Suffolk home in 'unspoilt area of countryside'

The Manor House in Ringsfield, near Beccles, has hit the market - Credit: Savills

A five-bedroom country home in north Suffolk that dates back to the 15th century has been listed for sale.

The Manor House, a Grade II-listed property in Ringsfield, near Beccles, is surrounded by more than six acres of grounds in a "quiet and unspoilt area of countryside".

There are more than six acres of land at the property - Credit: Savills

All bedrooms are on the first floor, and the majority of rooms enjoying views of the gardens and countryside beyond

The home is close to Suffolk's border with Norfolk - Credit: Savills

It is being marketed by Savills Suffolk with an asking price of £950,000.

It is believed the home dates back to the 15th century - Credit: Savills

Ben Rivett, property agent with Savills, said: "This is exactly the sort of house that epitomises a rural lifestyle with the main house, delightful gardens, tennis court, swimming pool, paddocks and a barn for good measure, it ticks all the boxes."

Savills Suffolk has listed the home for sale - Credit: Savills

