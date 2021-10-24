News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hadleigh home with loo in master bedroom hits the market

Angus Williams

Published: 7:30 AM October 24, 2021   
The house is in Benton Street in Hadleigh

A home in Benton Street, Hadleigh with a lavatory in the master bedroom is up for sale. - Credit: HIZZY ESTATE AGENTS

A "stunning period cottage" in Hadleigh is up for sale for just under £290,000 — but there's a catch.

The two bedroom Benton Street property has been recently remodelled and updated, but also features a lavatory in the master bedroom.

The house is in Benton Street in Hadleigh

Described by Hizzy estate agents as a "stunning period cottage" which is "exceptionally well presented throughout" the house has a living room, kitchen and bathroom downstairs.

The house is in Benton Street in Hadleigh

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms — one of which has a three-piece bathroom suite at the foot of the bed.

The house is in Benton Street in Hadleigh, Suffolk

In the property description, the estate agent writes: "Upstairs there are two bedrooms with the main bedroom offering a very impressive vaulted ceiling of nearly 12ft in height and a shower, WC and wash basin in the room."

The house is in Benton Street in Hadleigh

The property has an enclosed rear garden with a paved patio and is located a short distance from the town centre.

It is being marketed for £289,500 by Ipswich-based Hizzy estate agents.

