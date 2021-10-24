Hadleigh home with loo in master bedroom hits the market
- Credit: HIZZY ESTATE AGENTS
A "stunning period cottage" in Hadleigh is up for sale for just under £290,000 — but there's a catch.
The two bedroom Benton Street property has been recently remodelled and updated, but also features a lavatory in the master bedroom.
Described by Hizzy estate agents as a "stunning period cottage" which is "exceptionally well presented throughout" the house has a living room, kitchen and bathroom downstairs.
On the first floor, there are two bedrooms — one of which has a three-piece bathroom suite at the foot of the bed.
In the property description, the estate agent writes: "Upstairs there are two bedrooms with the main bedroom offering a very impressive vaulted ceiling of nearly 12ft in height and a shower, WC and wash basin in the room."
The property has an enclosed rear garden with a paved patio and is located a short distance from the town centre.
It is being marketed for £289,500 by Ipswich-based Hizzy estate agents.
