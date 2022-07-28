Rare chance to buy a thriving estate with its own 'town' near Ipswich

A thriving mixed use estate in Hintlesham near Ipswich has come up for sale - Credit: Chapman Stickels

A rare opportunity to buy a thriving, mixed use estate has come up for sale on the edge of Hintlesham near Ipswich.



Birch Farm, off Silver Hill, is available as a whole or in two lots and offers an excellent commercial opportunity, with three established businesses already renting the space and the opportunity to welcome new guests across its wealth of holiday accommodation.

During their tenure the current owners have redeveloped several barns on the estate, which they now let out. This includes one with a swimming pool, changing rooms and south-facing terrace, which is let to JoJo’s Swim School, an adjoining sports barn, now home to Hadleigh Stars Gymnastics, and Yaya’s House, a ‘roleplay town’ for young children which includes large indoor and outdoor play areas as well as a kitchen, café and party room.

Together the barns provide a return of around 7%.



Lot one, which is for sale with Chapman Stickels for £2,000,000, comprises the barns as well as a four-bedroom farmhouse, which dates back to the late 1800s, plus several outbuildings providing guest accommodation.



Over the years, the farmhouse has been significantly extended to create flexible, family-sized living space, and includes a spacious reception hall, sitting room, snug and conservatory, as well as a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room and separate dining area.

The house also has an office and cloakroom on the ground floor, four good-sized bedrooms, and a family bathroom on the floor above.



There are around 13 acres of grounds and gardens surrounding the house, including extensive areas of woodland and meadows and lovely views.



Adjoining the house there is a two-bedroom annexe, which can either be accessed through the main property or independently. Both bedrooms have en suites and there is also a living room and kitchen/diner.



A separate one-bedroom ‘apartment’ is also included in the lot, which is separate from the main house and offers an open-plan living space, double bedroom and shower room.

A log cabin also stands within the garden of the house and is set on much higher ground so offers stunning views to the south. It was built in 2013 and features two double bedrooms, a shower room and a lovely open-plan living space.



Lot two, also priced at £2,000,000, offers four new holiday lodges and 13 acres of amenity land and woodland.



The lots can be bought individually for £2m or as a whole for £4m.



For more information, contact the sales team at Chapman Stickels on 01473 372372.

