House with striking curved design is up for sale for £1.5million

Angus Williams

Published: 4:30 PM December 19, 2021
The Birdcage, in Pump Lane, Laxfield, has gone on the market with Huntingfield Estates for £1.5million

An impressive, four-bedroom home built around the rising and setting of the sun has gone up for sale in Laxfield.

The Birdcage, in Pump Lane, Laxfield, has gone on the market with Huntingfield Estates for £1.5million.

The four-bedroom home was built by the current owner's three sons, and was designed to incorporate the views over the land and the sun rising and setting.

This led to a striking curve in the front of the house, large windows, and morning and evening terraces.

Local materials and tradesmen were also used to build the property.

The ash used for the flooring came from trees just 6 miles away, while the windows came from a company in Pulham Market and the worktops from Kesgrave.

The Birdcage's current owner said: "I have always liked materials and the juxtaposition of different elements — such as the glass, cedar, corten (or weathering) steel and running the aluminium roofing material down the flanks of the house.  I still love it."

On the ground floor, 1,200 tiles were laid in a herringbone pattern so the pattern did not interrupt the curves.

The Birdcage is up for sale with Huntingfield Estates for £1.5million.

