Huge barn conversion with amazing field views goes up for rent
- Credit: Clarke & Simpson
An impressive barn conversion has come up for rent in Monewden, near Framlingham, for £2,300 per month.
Black Barn is available on an initial 12-month tenancy, offering lovely light-filled interiors and plenty of family-sized living space.
Accommodation includes an entrance hall and sitting room, complete with a partially vaulted ceiling with exposed timbers, as well as a utility space with fitted work surfaces and a modern shower room.
But the real highlight is the huge open-plan kitchen and living area, which is double-height and features a fully-glazed gable end overlooking the garden and farmland beyond. It also features engineered oak flooring, exposed beams and a large wood-burning stove in the centre.
The kitchen space is well-fitted with a good range of base and eye-level units, solid work surfaces over the top and a central island, as well as an integrated Bosch oven and a five-ring gas hob with extractor above. There is also space and plumbing for a dishwasher and fridge freezer.
Stairs lead up to a mezzanine room above, which could be used as a snug or additional living space and takes in wonderful views over the open countryside.
Elsewhere the master bedroom enjoys an impressive vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, garden views to the rear and a luxurious en suite wet room.
There is also a contemporary bathroom with a bath and shower unit above as well as three further bedrooms, including one single room which sits at the rear of the property and could be used as a study.
Outside, Black Barn offers a good-sized parking area for several cars and a good-sized garden which is mainly laid to lawn with pleasant views over the adjoining fields.
To the far corner of the garden there is a recently-built wooden gazebo, which is ideal for al fresco dining, and two wooden sheds.
For more information, contact Clarke & Simpson.
PROPERTY FACTS
Rookery Road, Monewden
Price: £2,300 per month
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 621200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk