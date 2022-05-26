Huge barn conversion with amazing field views goes up for rent

The Black Barn, Monewden, is available to rent for £2,300 per month - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

An impressive barn conversion has come up for rent in Monewden, near Framlingham, for £2,300 per month.

Black Barn is available on an initial 12-month tenancy, offering lovely light-filled interiors and plenty of family-sized living space.

One end of the property is completely glass, offering beautiful views over the garden and fields beyond - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Accommodation includes an entrance hall and sitting room, complete with a partially vaulted ceiling with exposed timbers, as well as a utility space with fitted work surfaces and a modern shower room.

But the real highlight is the huge open-plan kitchen and living area, which is double-height and features a fully-glazed gable end overlooking the garden and farmland beyond. It also features engineered oak flooring, exposed beams and a large wood-burning stove in the centre.

The main open-plan living space - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The kitchen space is well-fitted with a good range of base and eye-level units, solid work surfaces over the top and a central island, as well as an integrated Bosch oven and a five-ring gas hob with extractor above. There is also space and plumbing for a dishwasher and fridge freezer.



Stairs lead up to a mezzanine room above, which could be used as a snug or additional living space and takes in wonderful views over the open countryside.

The fitted kitchen with a mezzanine floor above - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Elsewhere the master bedroom enjoys an impressive vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, garden views to the rear and a luxurious en suite wet room.



There is also a contemporary bathroom with a bath and shower unit above as well as three further bedrooms, including one single room which sits at the rear of the property and could be used as a study.



Outside, Black Barn offers a good-sized parking area for several cars and a good-sized garden which is mainly laid to lawn with pleasant views over the adjoining fields.

The property has its own garden as well as lovely field views - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

To the far corner of the garden there is a recently-built wooden gazebo, which is ideal for al fresco dining, and two wooden sheds.



For more information, contact Clarke & Simpson.

PROPERTY FACTS

Rookery Road, Monewden

Price: £2,300 per month

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 621200

www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

