'Superb' £1.45m Victorian home in Suffolk village hits the market

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:00 PM July 9, 2022
Take a look around this stunning £1.45M home 

Take a look around this stunning £1.45M home - Credit: Chapman Stickels

See inside this stunning early Victorian four-bedroom home which has gone onto the market with a £1.45million price tag. 

Ashley House, in the Suffolk village of Boxford, is a well-presented home with well proportioned rooms, lofty ceilings, cornice work, sash windows and leaded and stained glass as well as numerous feature fireplaces. 

The kitchen/diner is the focal point of the Boxford home

The kitchen/diner is the focal point of the Boxford home - Credit: Chapman Stickels

One of the three reception rooms in the property

One of the three reception rooms in the property - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The home has a number of well proportioned rooms

The home has a number of well proportioned rooms - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The recently extended kitchen/breakfast room is the focal point of the home and benefits from underfloor heating. 

Also on the bottom floor is a large drawing room, drawing room and toilet. 

Estate agents at Chapman Stickels, which is marketing the property, said the first floor is home to a "quite superb" principal suite, which benefits from its own dressing room and luxury bathroom. 

One of the four bedrooms inside the Boxford home

One of the four bedrooms inside the Boxford home - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The home used to be a bus depot and the garage benefits from a large upstairs studio

The home used to be a bus depot and the garage benefits from a large upstairs studio - Credit: Chapman Stickels

Part of the stunning kitchen dinner

Part of the stunning kitchen dinner - Credit: Chapman Stickels

There is also a family sitting room on the first floor as well as a large family bathroom. 

The fourth bedroom is found on the second floor of the home as well a shower room. 

At one time the home was a bus depot and the automatic gates remain as one of the clues. 

The property is on the market for £1.45million

The property is on the market for £1.45million - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The family bathroom

The family bathroom - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The gates open onto a converted parking area with a gravel drive leading to the garage/workshop with stairs leading to a studio/games room.

