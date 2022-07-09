Gallery
'Superb' £1.45m Victorian home in Suffolk village hits the market
- Credit: Chapman Stickels
See inside this stunning early Victorian four-bedroom home which has gone onto the market with a £1.45million price tag.
Ashley House, in the Suffolk village of Boxford, is a well-presented home with well proportioned rooms, lofty ceilings, cornice work, sash windows and leaded and stained glass as well as numerous feature fireplaces.
The recently extended kitchen/breakfast room is the focal point of the home and benefits from underfloor heating.
Also on the bottom floor is a large drawing room, drawing room and toilet.
Estate agents at Chapman Stickels, which is marketing the property, said the first floor is home to a "quite superb" principal suite, which benefits from its own dressing room and luxury bathroom.
There is also a family sitting room on the first floor as well as a large family bathroom.
The fourth bedroom is found on the second floor of the home as well a shower room.
At one time the home was a bus depot and the automatic gates remain as one of the clues.
The gates open onto a converted parking area with a gravel drive leading to the garage/workshop with stairs leading to a studio/games room.