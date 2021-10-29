'Amazing' home with outdoor pool for sale in Snape for £1.95m
- Credit: Savills
A unique six-bedroom home with its own private swimming pool has come up for sale in Snape, near Saxmundham, for £1,950,000.
Brackendale House, Priory Road, is described as a "rare and exceptional property" by selling agents, Savills. Its design is highly contemporary, featuring red brick, slate roofs and open-plan living space - as well as an enviable location.
"I absolutely loved looking around this amazing house," says Savills' property agent Peter Ogilvie.
"It combines contemporary architecture, beautiful spacious gardens and a really fabulous setting with walks from the doorstep to the river through stunning reedbeds, to Snape Maltings in one direction and Aldeburgh in the other."
The property has been completely renovated and offers around 4,948 sq ft of living space, including a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room that leads out to the terrace and the pool.
There is also a separate sitting room and a studio/garden room, which are both accessed off the main entrance hall.
To the eastern side of the property there is a large guest suite, as well as three further bedrooms, two en suite shower rooms and a bathroom. A fifth bedroom and shower room are also situated beyond the kitchen.
Upstairs, the first floor offers an impressive master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, en suite bathroom and balcony, as well as a free-standing bath.
Elsewhere a covered seating area connects the main part of the house to a changing room, office, annexe and garage.
The gardens at Brackendale House are also another highlight. Not only do they include the heated swimming pool, which is surrounded by decking, but also fully enclosed lawns, herbaceous plants, shrubs and trees, plus a wildlife pond and a kitchen garden.
For more information, contact Savills.
PROPERTY FACTS
Priory Road, Snape near Saxmundham
Guide price: £1,950,000
Savills, 01473 234800, www.savills.com
