'Amazing' home with outdoor pool for sale in Snape for £1.95m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:00 PM October 29, 2021
Aerial view of a £1.95m house for sale in Snape, Suffolk, featuring a lovely patio terrace and balcony

The gardens have been carefully landscaped - Credit: Savills

A unique six-bedroom home with its own private swimming pool has come up for sale in Snape, near Saxmundham, for £1,950,000.

Brackendale House, Priory Road, is described as a "rare and exceptional property" by selling agents, Savills. Its design is highly contemporary, featuring red brick, slate roofs and open-plan living space - as well as an enviable location.

Brackendale House, Priory Road, Snape, which is on the market for £1.95m

Brackendale House, Snape, is on the market for £1.95m - Credit: Savills

Huge open-plan living space overlooking patio at this £1.95m house for sale in Snape, Suffolk

Inside the living space - Credit: Savills

Living room with bi-fold doors opening out on to a terrace at a modern £1.95m home for sale in Snape, Suffolk

The living room - Credit: Savills

Large dining room in a conservatory-style room in a £1.95m modern home for sale in Snape, Suffolk

The dining room - Credit: Savills

"I absolutely loved looking around this amazing house," says Savills' property agent Peter Ogilvie.

"It combines contemporary architecture, beautiful spacious gardens and a really fabulous setting with walks from the doorstep to the river through stunning reedbeds, to Snape Maltings in one direction and Aldeburgh in the other."

The property has been completely renovated and offers around 4,948 sq ft of living space, including a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room that leads out to the terrace and the pool.

Modern open-plan kitchen in a six-bed modern home in Snape, Suffolk, which is for sale

The open-plan kitchen - Credit: Savills

Huge double bedroom with vaulted ceiling in a modern six bedroom home for sale in Snape, Suffolk

Inside one of the property's six bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Huge window overlooking lovely gardens at this £1.95m house for sale in Snape, Suffolk

The property offers lovely views over its extensive gardens - Credit: Savills

There is also a separate sitting room and a studio/garden room, which are both accessed off the main entrance hall.

To the eastern side of the property there is a large guest suite, as well as three further bedrooms, two en suite shower rooms and a bathroom. A fifth bedroom and shower room are also situated beyond the kitchen.

Upstairs, the first floor offers an impressive master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, en suite bathroom and balcony, as well as a free-standing bath.

Bright sunny pool outside a £1.95m house for sale in Snape, Suffolk

The pool at Brackendale House, Snape - Credit: Savills

Beautiful heated swimming pool surrounded by a timber terrace at a £1.95m house for sale in Snape, Suffolk

There is a heated swimming pool outside - Credit: Savills

Huge sprawling gardens surrounding a modern, six-bedroom house for sale in Snape, Suffolk

The gardens have been beautifully landscaped - Credit: Savills

Pretty flower garden next to a modern £1.95m house in Snape, Suffolk, which is for sale

The property blends beautifully with its surroundings - Credit: Savills

Elsewhere a covered seating area connects the main part of the house to a changing room, office, annexe and garage.

The gardens at Brackendale House are also another highlight. Not only do they include the heated swimming pool, which is surrounded by decking, but also fully enclosed lawns, herbaceous plants, shrubs and trees, plus a wildlife pond and a kitchen garden.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Priory Road, Snape near Saxmundham
Guide price: £1,950,000
Savills, 01473 234800, www.savills.com

