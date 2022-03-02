News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Look inside 'picturesque' Bury St Edmunds home on market for £1.15m

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:42 PM March 2, 2022
This property situated near Bury St Edmunds is on the market for £1,150,000 

This property situated near Bury St Edmunds is on the market for £1,150,000 - Credit: FRANCIS AMBLER

This "charming" four-bedroom home in a village near Bury St Edmunds has hit the market with a £1.15m price tag.

The half-thatched and half-tiled Lawshall property has been recently renovated by the current owners.

It offers a wealth of original features whilst enjoying a delightful setting within a sought-after village location, according to estate agent Fine & Country.

The property has been completely renovated and was extended in the late 1990's 

The property has been completely renovated and was extended in the late 1990's - Credit: FRANCIS AMBLER

The main entrance is at the rear of the property and leading from the porch is the dining room with a wide Inglenook fireplace. 

The main sitting room of the property is full of character, with dual aspect and a wealth of exposed timbers, the original front door and large Inglenook fire place with wood burner. 

The sitting rooms in the Lawshall property are full of character

The sitting rooms in the Lawshall property are full of character - Credit: FRANCIS AMBLER

There are two staircases that lead to the first floor accommodation with the principal bedroom on one side of the property benefiting from its own en-suite and dressing room.

The en-suite also has under floor heating. 

One of the properties in the Lawshall property which is on the market for £1,150,000 

One of the properties in the Lawshall property which is on the market for £1,150,000 - Credit: FRANCIS AMBLER

Most Read

  1. 1 Sainsbury's to close three cafés at Suffolk stores
  2. 2 5 of the best Suffolk coastal pubs to visit for food
  3. 3 Beekeeper and pastry chef opens bakehouse selling artisan cakes
  1. 4 A12 between Ipswich and Colchester blocked after cars hit sinkhole
  2. 5 Fighter jet forced to perform emergency landing in Suffolk
  3. 6 Further plans for controversial homes site at Suffolk school
  4. 7 Suffolk councils to get out of £10m Russian gas contract
  5. 8 Teachers stage strike action at Ipswich School
  6. 9 Massive solar farm would 'change part of Suffolk forever'
  7. 10 Lost driver mistakenly attempts to enter RAF Lakenheath base

The second staircase leads to the further three bedrooms and a family bathroom. 

Outside the property there is a detached double garage with an annexe above which is currently being used as a good sized cinema room by the current owners. 

The rear of the property and the annexe 

The rear of the property and the annexe - Credit: FRANCIS AMBLER

The cinema room in the annexe of the Lawshall property 

The cinema room in the annexe of the Lawshall property - Credit: FRANCIS AMBLER

The annexe also benefits from a shower room with scope for further bedrooms or large home office/studio if desired. 

Access to the homes is gained through automated electric double gates, which lead to a gravel and blocked paved driveway providing ample vehicle parking for up to 10 vehicles. 

The current owners of the property said: "It was fantastic to be able to return the house to a characterful and warm home, retaining so many of the original period features.

The Lawshall property has four bedrooms and three reception rooms

The Lawshall property has four bedrooms and three reception rooms - Credit: FRANCIS AMBLER

"We extended and renovated the original building over 10 months before moving in and will miss the peaceful setting with the open countryside and views to the rear as well as the great family space of the kitchen and not forgetting the great village pub the Swan just down the road."  

Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

David and Kerri Woodward are being evicted from their privatley owned tenent house as the owner is s

Investigations | Special Report

'We're about to be made homeless because estate agents won't touch us'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Westley Middle School in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk's last two middle schools set to close next year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Clement and Rebecca, who run The Sorrel Horse in Shottisham

The Suffolk pub where you can ‘park’ your horse and eat oysters all day 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Dr Dan Poulter MP. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Figures show where GP cover is thinnest in Suffolk

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon