Look inside 'picturesque' Bury St Edmunds home on market for £1.15m

This "charming" four-bedroom home in a village near Bury St Edmunds has hit the market with a £1.15m price tag.

The half-thatched and half-tiled Lawshall property has been recently renovated by the current owners.

It offers a wealth of original features whilst enjoying a delightful setting within a sought-after village location, according to estate agent Fine & Country.

The main entrance is at the rear of the property and leading from the porch is the dining room with a wide Inglenook fireplace.

The main sitting room of the property is full of character, with dual aspect and a wealth of exposed timbers, the original front door and large Inglenook fire place with wood burner.

There are two staircases that lead to the first floor accommodation with the principal bedroom on one side of the property benefiting from its own en-suite and dressing room.

The en-suite also has under floor heating.

The second staircase leads to the further three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside the property there is a detached double garage with an annexe above which is currently being used as a good sized cinema room by the current owners.

The annexe also benefits from a shower room with scope for further bedrooms or large home office/studio if desired.

Access to the homes is gained through automated electric double gates, which lead to a gravel and blocked paved driveway providing ample vehicle parking for up to 10 vehicles.

The current owners of the property said: "It was fantastic to be able to return the house to a characterful and warm home, retaining so many of the original period features.

"We extended and renovated the original building over 10 months before moving in and will miss the peaceful setting with the open countryside and views to the rear as well as the great family space of the kitchen and not forgetting the great village pub the Swan just down the road."