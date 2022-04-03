See inside 'handsome' £1.25m Victorian townhouse with self-contained annexe

See inside this traditional Victorian townhouse on the market for £1.25million - Credit: Savills

Take a look around this spacious townhouse in a highly desirable location which boasts a £1.25million price tag.

Located in Bury St Edmunds, the seven-bedroom three-storey property also benefits from a separate self-contained annexe.

The property has seven bedrooms and three reception rooms - Credit: Savills

Each room in the property is well proportioned - Credit: Savills

Built in 1847, the home's owners have maintained and developed the property during their 30 years of living there.

The large kitchen is fitted with plenty of units topped with granite work surfaces.

The breakfast room has a triangular bay window to the rear which floods the room with light.

The three reception rooms on the ground floor have period features including deep skirtings, distinct architraves, open fireplaces, panelled doors and cornicing.

One of the seven bedrooms in the Bury St Edmunds home - Credit: Savills

The west Suffolk home is set on about 0.6 acres of land - Credit: Savills

Both the drawing room and sitting room have French doors leading out to the terrace and the large garden with elevated views across the surrounding area.

The third reception room, which is currently being used as a study and is situated at the front of the property, has the benefit of a bay window and double doors leading outside.

Four of the seven bedrooms can be found on the first floor of the property with the principal bedroom benefiting from its own en-suite and balcony.

The rooms in the Bury St Edmunds home are well proportioned and are laid out over three floors - Credit: Savills

The second floor, accessed via a spiral staircase, provides a further two bedrooms, one of which could also be used as a living room.

The annexe has a separate entrance and a large living room with a fireplace on the ground floor. From there French doors out onto a private terrace.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Property agent Katy Stephenson said: "It is a rare occasion that a house in this desirable location comes to the market.

"This is a super family home and is also perfect for multi-generational living, working from home or running a small business from the detached office."

The self contained annexe outside the Bury St Edmunds property - Credit: Savills

